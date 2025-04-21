WATCH: Novak Djokovic left stunned as Fede Valverde scores late winner for Real Madrid vs Athletic Club

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was left stunned after Federico Valverde scored a late winner for Real Madrid during their LaLiga clash with Athletic Club on Sunday, April 20. The Uruguayan midfielder's late goal (90+3') gave his side a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, keeping their title challenge alive.

Ad

Los Blancos dominated the encounter but were stifled by a resolute Bilbao defense. The tie looked to be ending in a goalless stalemate until Valverde latched on to a loose ball and unleashed a stunning half-volley in the third minute of stoppage time to secure maximum points for his side.

Djokovic, a well-known football enthusiast and Real Madrid supporter, was at the Santiago Bernabeu to cheer his team. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is in Madrid ahead of the Madrid Open, scheduled to kick off on April 22.

Ad

Trending

A video clip by Football Espana on X captured the tennis star's jaw-dropping reaction following Valverde's late winner. Djokovic was stunned by the strike as he celebrated the goal with his family.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The win ensured that Real Madrid maintained the four-point gap with their rivals, Barcelona, with six games left to play. Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in the standings with 69 points from 32 matches, while Hansi Flick's men are atop with 73 points.

Real Madrid star Arda Guler hails teammate Federico Valverde after his winning goal against Athletic Club

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler has hailed Federico Valverde after the latter ensured all three points for the side against Athletic Club with a stunning winning goal. The Turkey international praised the Uruguayan star and labeled him a 'unique player'.

Ad

He wrote on his Instagram Stories (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Fede, you are unique."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Valverde played the entire minutes of the clash in an unnatural right-back position, while Guler came on for Luka Modric in the 78th minute. The Uruguayan midfielder has been a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's setup this term, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 51 matches across competitions.

Guler, meanwhile, has featured mostly in a peripheral role this season, posting three goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. Madrid will next be in action on Wednesday, April 23, when they take on Getafe away in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis