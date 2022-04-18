WATCH: On This Day – Lionel Messi scores stunning individual goal for Barcelona in 2007

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi will go down as one of, if not the, greatest players to ever grace the game.

Having scored 680 goals and contributed 316 assists during a career full of records and trophies, he is a phenomenon.

During his time at Barcelona, he truly had the football world in the palm of his hands, creating some iconic moments that lived in the memory of every fan.

None more so than in 2007 when the legendary Argentinian scored a remarkable solo goal in the Copa Del Rey semi-final against Getafe.

The forward took the ball in his own half, skipping past opposition players for fun before rounding goalkeeper Luis Garcia. He then delightfully dispatched a momentous goal for the ages.

You can watch the goal below:

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona_es



¡Hoy se cumplen 15 años de un gol digno de videojuego! 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄 🤯¡Hoy se cumplen 15 años de un gol digno de videojuego! 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄 🤯¡Hoy se cumplen 15 años de un gol digno de videojuego! 🎮 https://t.co/ZSU6Q9dUca

Barcelona would win the game 5-2 and advance to the final of the Copa Del Rey, but Messi's incredible goal stole all the headlines.

The Argentine's solo effort has since been voted Barcelona's best goal ever by the club's fans, and with good reason.

The extraordinary run, sensational trickery and calm finishing are worthy of acclaim.

Lionel Messi's best ever goals for Barcelona

The Barca legend never failed to entertain

When the Argentinian forward left Catalonia last summer for Paris, the football world came to a halt.

This was a Barca legend who many had believed would see out his career at the La Liga giants. Financial complications would mean Blaugrana would be unable to offer Lionel Messi a new deal and so he departed for Paris St-Germain.

Despite this, the legendary forward will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Barcelona fans.

His goal against Getafe was just one of a number of incredible strikers the 34-year-old scored during his time at Barca.

In the 2015 Copa Del Rey final, Messi would score yet another incredible solo run goal.

He skipped his way past Athletic Bilbao players for fun, running through the defense with ease before curling home a strike that was worthy of the occasion.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via

On this day in 2015, Lionel Messi took on the entire Athletic Bilbao team to score one of the greatest goals of all-time(via @fcbarcelona_tr On this day in 2015, Lionel Messi took on the entire Athletic Bilbao team to score one of the greatest goals of all-time 🙌(via @fcbarcelona_tr) https://t.co/jrvOjCZ3Zj

The 2010/2011 UEFA Champions League was a similar story for the Barca man in El Clasico.

The forward played a one-two with Sergio Busquets and danced his way through the Madrid defenders before striking past Iker Casillas, whilst being off balance.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball OTD in 2011...



Lionel Messi took on Real Madrid's whole defence and came out on top!



OTD in 2011...Lionel Messi took on Real Madrid's whole defence and came out on top! 📆 OTD in 2011...Lionel Messi took on Real Madrid's whole defence and came out on top! 🔥https://t.co/ruyUezQsPe

It's clear that even with his long list of achievements and records, what is perhaps most admirable about Lionel Messi is the extraordinary goals scored during his incredible career.

Now is the time for the Argentine to take Ligue 1 by storm and replicate his dominance in a new league.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit