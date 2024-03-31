WATCH: Pep Guardiola airs frustration at Manchester City star and confronts Arsenal defender Gabriel after 0-0 draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showed his annoyance at Jack Grealish's performance before confronting Arsenal defender Gabriel after the goalless draw at the Etihad on Sunday (March 31).

The tactician confronted Grealish to voice his displeasure with some parts of his play. Grealish seemed open to the criticism, as the winger was responsive and took his manager's comments in his stride.

That was not where the tension ended, though, as Guardiola seemed particularly captivated by an argument between Gunners defender Gabriel and his striker Erling Haaland.

The manager stepped in, taking Haaland out of the argument and going straight to Gabriel. Eventually, both players made peace, ending the conflict, as can be seen in the video below:

The draw tightens the battle among the leading candidates in the Premier League title race. Liverpool (67) are leading at the top of the table, with Manchester City (64) in third place and Arsenal (65) in second, after 29 games.

Following the goalless draw with the Gunners, City play Aston Villa next on Wednesday (April 3).

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola labels Liverpool as Premier League's top contenders after Arsenal draw

After the draw with the Gunners, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City remain third in the league, with Liverpool going two points clear at the top. After the game, the Spanish tactician said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes. Always who is first is favourites, second is Arsenal and we are third. It was in our hands, now it's not. All we can do is think of Aston Villa. If you are top of the league – like we’ve been before - you are favourites."

Despite going winless in four games against the current Premier League top-two, Guardiola believes City have been playing their best football. When asked which side was the best at the Etihad, he boldly declared:

"Man City. Your reaction, you don’t agree? You pretend it’s 7-0 every week for six years.

"I recognise my team, the proposals and how we pressed high. We conceded one or two crosses. The way Arsenal monopolise the game … we didn’t give away many corners. It’s difficult."

The manager also lauded the Gunners:

"You have to knock the door of another manager and see if he can do it. As a team we’re still there. We could have more in some aspects, but I’m satisfied. I told the team don’t be sad. You give credit to Arsenal for the things they do."

Manchester City will hope that the other two contenders drop points as they seek a Premier League four-peat with nine games remaining.