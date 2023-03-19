Watch: PSG fans boo Lionel Messi and applaud Kylian Mbappe ahead of Ligue 1 clash against Rennes 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans gave Lionel Messi a hostile reception while giving Kylian Mbappe a warm welcome ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Stade Rennes at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine has become a public enemy in the eyes of the ultras since the Parisian club's exit from the UEFA Champions League. Since he joined the club in 2021, they have been knocked out of the round of 16 twice.

There is a widespread notion that Messi is indifferent to his club's success. This has led the ultras to give him a poor reception.

Watch the clip of the incident below:

Mbappe, on the other hand, has been in phenomenal form this season. He has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 32 matches so far this campaign.

However, the French superstar is the center of the club's project. He remains a fan favorite despite the club's exit.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier, though, vetoed the decision to boo players, as he said ahead of the game against Stade Rennes (via RMC Sport):

"For what reason? Last season is last season. (...) There is no reason to whistle the players, they gave the maximum in this competition (in C1). We were eliminated because Bayern Munich arrived in much better shape than us in this double confrontation."

Rolland Courbis wants Hugo Ekitike to partner Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's attack

While Hugo Ekitike has played 25 matches so far this campaign, he has started only 10 of those games, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Rollan Courbis has now urged Ekitike to start more games alongside Messi and Mbappe. He said (via Paris Fans):

“I think that for Ekitike, and for Campos that he brought him in, it’s important that he plays as many games as possible at the end of the season, within an attacking trio, We will still manage to see since Neymar is no longer there, a Paris Saint-Germain with a No. 9 and Mbappé in his real position, that is to say, a little off the hook and Messi the same thing.”

He further added:

“Two No. 10 and a No. 9 and this No. 9 is Ekitike. Is it contagious? He has a disease that we don’t know about for a player so little currently.”

PSG's clash against Rennes is still goalless at the time of writing this article.

