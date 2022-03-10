WATCH: PSG and Real Madrid fans gather in numbers outside Santiago Bernabeu ahead of UCL clash

Fans of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid have already begun to make some noise ahead of the much-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash between the two teams. The two teams are blessed with world-class players in abundance and will look to pip one another for a place in the quarterfinals, with PSG coming to the Santiago Bernabeu with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Well ahead of kick-off, both sets of supporters were in good spirits outside the iconic stadium, with the PSG fans, in particular, creating quite the atmosphere.

Real Madrid also released a video on their official Twitter account of their fans welcoming the team bus into the stadium, with thousands of fans gathered outside the Bernabeu to give their players much-needed boost.

Mbappe passes late fitness test to start Real Madrid vs PSG clash

Kylian Mbappe has overcome a foot injury to be named in the starting XI for PSG, with the Frenchman starting alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in attack. As for Real Madrid, Marco Asensio has been chosen by Carlo Ancelotti, as the Spaniard joins Vinicius Jr and the ever-reliable Karim Benzema in what looks like an interesting front three for the hosts.

PSG XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandes; Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema, Maroc Asensio

