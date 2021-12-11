WATCH: Raul Jimenez gets sent off for 2 bookable offences in freak 48-second spell against Manchester City

Wolves' Mexican forward Raul Jimenez was sent off against Manchester City after receiving two bookings in just 48 seconds in the Premier League on Saturday. His sending-off is arguably one of the most needless in the Premier League. The veteran player will be far from pleased with how he has conducted himself.

Jimenez pulled and harried City's midfielder Rodri before sliding clumsily in from behind for his first booking. The Mexican striker then refused to retreat 10 yards for the resulting free-kick. He tried to intervene with the free-kick being taken and was shown his second yellow card.

Jimenez was far from pleased with referee Jonathan Moss's decision to show him a second yellow card a mere 48 seconds after his first. The Mexican could be seen remonstrating as he headed down the tunnel.

Jimenez, who has returned from a serious head injury this season, will be hoping to find his best form for Wolves.

The Mexican has also been linked with the vacant centre-forward slot at Manchester city in recent days. The forward has had a successful run at Wolves, pitching in with 51 goals in 126 appearances.

"Stupid": Rio Ferdinand slams Raul Jimenez for red card

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Rio Ferdinand, speaking to BT Sport, has slammed Raul Jimenez for the shocking dismissal against Manchester City. He said:

"Afterwards he took ages to come off but afterwards he was embarrassed. It was the realisation of what he’d actually done. It was schoolboy errors and he was playing to the crowd but there must have been a tinge of embarrassment at what he’d done. It was silly, 44 seconds from the yellow card to the red card. Stupid."

Bruno Lage, Wolves manager, also spoke unhappily about the issue. However, he encouraged the star to learn from his mistake. He said:

“He knows he cannot do that. He took one yellow card and he needs to understand, whether it’s fair or not fair, he has one yellow card and cannot do that. We need him. When I arrived to see him, the way he was there, he was disappointed. We need to move on. He’s an experienced guy and will learn from this mistake.”

