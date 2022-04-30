WATCH: Real Madrid fans pay special tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu after death of baby boy

It has been an emotional few days for former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, who have had to deal with the loss of their newborn son.

His wife, Georgina Rodriguez, was expecting to give birth to twins. But on the 18th of April, the footballer disclosed via his social media handles that unfortunately, their boy could not survive, while the girl lived on.

The entire football world showed compassion and solidarity for Ronaldo in this tragic moment. Now, Real Madrid fans have displayed a special gesture towards their all-time top scorer.

The Spanish giants were playing at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since the news broke as they faced-off against Espanyol.

The Los Blancos faithful echoed the chants of 'Cristiano' in the seventh minute in unison to show their love and honor their legend. Earlier in the month, when Manchester United traveled to Anfield, the Liverpool faithful also delivered a classy gesture as the stadium erupted in applause in the seventh minute for Ronaldo.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via



Real Madrid fans chanting Cristiano Ronaldo's name at the 7th minute in their match against Espanyol(via @BolavipMex Real Madrid fans chanting Cristiano Ronaldo's name at the 7th minute in their match against Espanyol ❤️(via @BolavipMex) https://t.co/fv53togGlN

The former Real Madrid forward missed the game and decided to spend time with his family in this difficult moment. Later, the Portuguese great thanked the Reds faithful in an Instagram post and wrote:

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Ronaldo spent nine trophy-laden years at the Santiago Bernabeu where he set multiple records on his way to scoring an unbelievable 450 goals in 438 appearances.

The game against Espanyol ended in a 4-0 win for Real Madrid. They were crowned the champions of the La Liga for the 35th time as Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, and Karim Benzema got on the scoresheet.

Former Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo continues to bail out Manchester United

The Portuguese has been the saving grace for the Red Devils on numerous occasions this season and is their top-scorer with 23 goals in all competitions.

Since the heartbreaking news of his son's death, Ronaldo has featured in two games for Manchester United in the Premier League and scored on both occasions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Only Mo Salah has scored more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season Only Mo Salah has scored more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season 😲 https://t.co/MwwQvHuhnu

He halved a two-goal deficit in the first half against Arsenal at the Emirates and had a goal disallowed in the second-half for an extremely tight offside call.

In the following game against Chelsea, the 37-year-old scored a brilliant equalizer with a classy first-touch. This goal helped the Old Trafford side draw the match and earn a point when they deserved none.

As things stand, Manchester United have not won a single game all season in which the former Real Madrid striker did not start.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat