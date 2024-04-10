WATCH: Real Madrid icon Gareth Bale links up with NBA superstar Steph Curry in Los Angeles

NBA's social media handles recently uploaded a video where Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry can be seen greeting and chatting with former Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale.

Bale, who retired from professional football last year in January, played for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC before hanging his boots. However, the Welshman is better known for his time at Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale joined Los Blancos from Tottenham in September 2013. Before leaving the Spanish capital in June 2022, he made 258 appearances for Real Madrid, bagging 106 goals and 67 assists across all competitions.

The Welshman also won five Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups, and three La Liga titles with Los Blancos.

Last month, Curry also uploaded a promotional video for Underrated Golf, where he tagged Gareth Bale. Most recently, the two were spotted together at Crypto.com Arena on April 9 (Tuesday), when the Golden State Warriors faced the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before the match, Stephen Curry met the former Real Madrid attacker courtside as the two shook hands and shared a few words. Here is the video:

The Golden State Warriors defeated LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers 134-120, as Klay Thompson and Steph Curry accumulated 50 points in the match.

Former Real Madrid midfielder bashes Erling Haaland for his performance in 3-3 draw

Real Madrid legend Rafael van der Vaart has criticized Manchester City forward Erling Haaland for his performance against Los Blancos on April 9 (Tuesday) in the first leg quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League.

The Norwegian forward had an average outing at Santiago Bernabeu, as he took only one shot and had a passing accuracy of 67%. Haaland failed to present a threat against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Rafael van der Vaart, a part of Real Madrid between 2008 and 2010, stated that Haaland is useless when he doesn't score goals. He said (via Centergoals):

"Erling Haaland is very bad. If he doesn't score, he's quite useless. I find him a average player on the ball."

In the match, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock in the second minute with a direct free-kick. However, an own goal from Ruben Dias (12') and Rodrygo's (14') powerful strike helped Madrid take a 2-1 lead. Second-half goals from Phil Foden (66') and Josko Gvardiol (71') made the score 3-2. However, Federico Valverde scored in the 79th minute to avoid a defeat at home, as the match ended 3-3.