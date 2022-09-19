Watch: Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr bring out dance moves in front of Atletico fans after Real Madrid's opening goal

Real Madrid players Rodrygo and Vinicus Jr. showed off slick dance moves after the former gave the visitors the lead against Atletico Madrid today (September 18).

Rodrygo received a lofted ball from midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after a neat one-two. The winger finished the move in style as he blasted a goal inside Atletico Madrid's net on a half volley. He showed off his dance moves alongside compatriot Vinicius after scoring the goal.

The finish 🤩



Rodrygo opens the scoring in the Madrid Derby.



Vinicius Jr. has been in the headlines in recent weeks due to a similar celebration he did after scoring against Mallorca last week. Spanish Football Agents' Association president Pedro Bravo termed the Brazilian's signature goal celebration dance as "playing with monkey" on Spanish national television El Chringuito.

His comments were counted as racist remarks and had drawn outbursts from players across the globe. Brazilian players Pele, Neymar Jr., and more have since voiced their support for the 22-year-old winger.

However, that didn't stop the vile racist chants aimed at the player. Atletico Madrid fans gathered in front of the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the game and shouted:

"You are a monkey, Vinicius you are a monkey."

"Eres un mono, Vinicius eres un mono".



FUERA LOS VIOLENTOS Y RACISTAS DEL FÚTBOL



#AtletiRealMadrid 🗣️CÁNTICOS RACISTAS CONTRA VINICIUS de cientos de aficionados del @Atleti a las puertas del Metropolitano:"Eres un mono, Vinicius eres un mono".FUERA LOS VIOLENTOS Y RACISTAS DEL FÚTBOLVideo @chema_medina 🗣️CÁNTICOS RACISTAS CONTRA VINICIUS de cientos de aficionados del @Atleti a las puertas del Metropolitano:📢"Eres un mono, Vinicius eres un mono".⛔️FUERA LOS VIOLENTOS Y RACISTAS DEL FÚTBOL📹Video @chema_medina #AtletiRealMadrid https://t.co/KoHSNrtd3G

They were left disappointed with their own team, however, as they lost 2-1 at home. Atletico are now seventh in the La Liga table after winning just three out of their first six matches.

Carlos Ancelotti dismissed claims that Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is disrespectful to referees and opponents

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti refuted claims that Vinicius Jr. needs to change his attitude and be more respectful towards his opponents. The Italian believes that the Real Madrid winger already has those attributes.

While speaking to the media after Los Blancos' 4-1 win against Real Mallorca last weekend, here's what the 63-year-old stated:

"The referee, first of all, has to be respected, even if he fails. It is absolutely normal for rivals to cover a little more and be a little more aggressive with him. Vinicius has nothing to change about his attitude, It seems to me that he respects his rivals and the referees a lot". (h/t MARCA)

Ancelotti further added:

"He is a special player. Because of how he plays, it can sometimes happen that the rival gets angry. You have to understand that he always tries to dribble, whether his team wins or loses. Sometimes he tries to make the rival angry a little more than normal, but these are things that happen in football. With experience he will learn little by little."

Real Madrid maintained their 100 percent record this season in all competitions after beating Atletico Madrid. They have now won all nine games so far and sit at the top of the La Liga table.

