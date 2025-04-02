"Watch him run the show", "Love to see it" - Fans react as Manchester City star starts in unnatural position for Leicester clash

A section of Manchester City have expressed incredulity at Pep Guardiola’s decision to use Jack Grealish in the number 10 position for their clash against Leicester City. The two sides are set to face off in the Premier League on Wednesday (April 2) at the Etihad Stadium.

Ad

Manchester City have their work cut out with nine Premier League games left to secure a top-five finish. Ahead of tonight’s match, they sit in the fifth position on the league table with 48 points after 29 matches.

Jack Grealish, who joined City in 2021, has seen his game time reduced at the club since the beginning of this season. He was an unused substitute in City’s Premier League opener, with Savinho taking his position.

Ad

Trending

While it seemed like he would take back his position in subsequent matches, Grealish has fallen further down the pecking order. He has played just one minute in City’s last seven Premier League games.

Most of his playing time has come in the domestic cup competitions. However, Guardiola decided to include Grealish in the starting XI against the Foxes as a number 10, with Jeremy Doku and Savinho on the flanks.

Ad

The tactical setup, however, came as a surprise to some Manchester City faithful, who took to social media to react. An X user wrote:

"Grealish in the 10. Watch him run the show.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another tweeted:

"Grealish in middle of park with gundo and Nico. I love to see it.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If Grealish gives his all today we’re absolutely smoking Leicester,'' @Mk1861_ wrote.

"Grealish as a 10? Let’s go,'' @phadishi added

"Grealish in the 10 role,'' @RicoLewis_ERA chimed in.

Pep Guardiola says he needs the support of Manchester City fans in their clash with Leicester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that City fans will play a huge role in making sure they come out victorious against Leicester City. The Spaniard stated that defeating the Foxe will be an uphill task and asserted that the City faithful will help them secure a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

Ad

Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference (via the BBC):

"All I can say is that we need them from minute one. I know how tough Leicester is [going to be]. We desperately need them to achieve our success to be in the Champions League again."

Manchester City's hopes for a silverware this season only hang on the FA Cup. They will face Nottingham Forest in the semifinals of the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback