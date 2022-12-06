Watch: Samuel Eto'o viciously knees man in the head after 2022 FIFA World Cup clash between Brazil and South Korea

Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o was recorded viciously kneeing a man in the head following Brazil's FIFA World Cup last 16 win over South Korea.

Selecao secured their place in the tournament's quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over the Asian Tigers.

Goals from Vinicius Jr (7'), Neymar (13', P), Richarlison (29'), and Lucas Paqueta (36') helped Tite's side destroy their Asian opposition.

Following Brazil's victory, there was commotion involving former Barcelona striker Eto'o.

The Cameroonian enjoyed a wonderful career in front of goal, scoring 362 goals in 725 appearances.

However, Eto'o has shocked many with his antics after Brazil's victory over South Korea.

After stopping for pictures with fans, he was approached by a YouTuber who followed him while repeatedly saying something to the Cameroonian.

Eto'o briefly walks away before storming back and charging at the YouTuber Said Mamouni.

The Algerian man with 67,000 followers continues to record while running away from the ex-Chelsea striker but does not escape.

The Cameroonian rushes into Mamouni, who is crouched down, and knees him in the head.

It is unclear whether the Algerian sustained any injuries following the ordeal.

Eto'o was taken away from the situation by his entourage and has since apologized.

Nathan Ake believes Argentina's Julian Alvarez can hurt the Dutch in their FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Alvarez has hit form at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Netherlands face Argentina in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Friday, 9 December.

Louis van Gaal's side secured an impressive 3-1 win over the USA in the last 16, while La Albiceleste beat Australia 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Fans are pinning Argentina's hopes of lifting the FIFA World Cup on iconic forward Lionel Messi.

However, Alvarez, 22, has stood out for Lionel Scaloni's side, having scored two goals in four appearances, including one in the victory over the Socceroos.

Ake plays with Alvarez at Manchester City and is well aware of the threat he poses ahead of their meeting on Friday.

Ahead of the two sides' quarter-final clash, he lauded the young forward as being somewhat of a silent assassin (via France24):

"As a player he's very technical, very difficult to mark even in training, very sharp, good finishing, so it will be tough. He's a great player but also a great guy off the pitch. He's a little bit quiet."

