WATCH: Saul Niguez’s hilarious display from Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League

After a limp 1-1 against Everton, Chelsea are now four points behind Premier League table-toppers Manchester City. One of the poorest performances of the night came from on-loan midfielder Saul Niguez, who was brought on as a second-half substitute.

The Atletico Madrid loanee struggled to partake in Chelsea's affairs, eventually making a damning error that led to the equalizer. Jarrad Branthwaite headed in a dangerous free-kick after Saul failed to clear the ball inside Chelsea's penalty box. His shambolic defending allowed the Everton centre-back to snatch a draw for the Toffees in a game that Chelsea should’ve easily won.

The mistake could have been forgiven if Saul had put in an otherwise impressive shift. However, that was not the case. The Spaniard's 25-minute display was full of errors.

Saul was substituted on to replace his countryman Marcos Alonso. However, he was deployed in a more attacking role than he typically plays, probably to prevent mistakes at the back. It didn't help much, as Saul Niguez could be held responsible for the dropped points.

The fact that Saul was regarded as one of the best midfielders in the sport before his loan move to Chelsea this summer seems unrealistic now. Chelsea fans will be growing frustrated with his inconsistency and it won’t be a surprise if the Blues terminate his loan deal in January itself.

He needs some time: Thomas Tuchel explains Saul Niguez's struggles at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea fans have had to witness a few sub-par performances from Saul Niguez since the star joined the club on loan. With the Spaniard playing some poor football, many Chelsea fans would rather not have him start for the Blues. However, Tuchel has explained that Saul Niguez only needs to adapt better to the Premier League's style of play:

"I guess it’s the first time he plays for another club than Atletico – he comes from the academy there – and we have to accept the style of the game is so different from Spain to here."

Tuchel added:

"It teaches us a lesson that everybody needs individual time to adapt and since many days he is stronger, I feel him a bit more relaxed and at the same time that gives him a little bit more freedom to impose his quality."

