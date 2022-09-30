“Watch this season, I’m putting my hat on it” – Micah Richards backs ‘unbelievable’ player to silence doubters in Premier League this season

Former Premier League right-back Micah Richards has backed Manchester City star Jack Grealish to silence his doubters in the 2022-23 season.

Premier League holders Manchester City splurged an eye-popping €117.5 million last summer to bring Grealish from Aston Villa. The England international has not yet lived up to this exorbitant price tag, failing to dazzle onlookers with his performances. In his debut season, Grealish featured in 39 games for the Cityzens, scoring six goals and claiming four assists. The forward has thus far featured in six games for City this season, scoring once.

Speaking on the UMM YouTube channel, Richards, a former Villan himself, was asked whether or not he would have liked to share the pitch with a prime Grealish. The ex-defender unhestiantly stated that he would have very much liked to play alongside him, and backed him to fire on all cylinders for City this season.

The interviewer asked (via HITC):

“You wish you could have played with Jack Grealish at Villa?”

Richards replied:

“100 per cent. I trained with him but I was injured at the time, but he’s unbelievable. Watch this season, I’m putting my hat on it – Grealish, come on, I need him.”

Richards and Grealish played 18 games together at Villa, but neither player was close to his prime. Before leaving for City in 2021, Grealish played 96 Premier League games for Villa, scoring 15 goals and registering 19 assists.

Jack Grealish vouches to give his best for Premier League holders Manchester City

Grealish, who is recovering from a groin injury he picked up against Bournemouth (August 13), has revealed that he is slowly getting back in shape. The English forward admitted that he was still far from being in his prime, but pledged to wreak havoc on defenders once he started earning his chances.

Grealish said (via Telegraph Online):

“I played 90 minutes against West Ham United and 45 against Bournemouth when I picked up my injury. So, I still have a lot of fitness to improve upon but that will come over time.

“I just need to keep training to be the best of my ability and then I’ll get chances on the pitch. And then you’ll see the best Jack Grealish.”

