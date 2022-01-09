WATCH: Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring against Liverpool

Shrewsbury striker Daniel Udoh followed up his goal against Liverpool by replicating Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration.

Liverpool hosted League One club Shrewsbury at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon. Despite facing a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp during the week, the Reds booked their place in the next round of the tournament with a 4-1 win.

While it was a comfortable win for Liverpool, the visitors did put up a fight. Shrewsbury led for seven minutes before Kaide Gordon equalised for the Reds.

Shrewsbury took the lead 27th minutes into the game through Udoh. The Nigerian centre-forward put the ball in the back of Caoimhin Kelleher's net after getting at the end of a cross from Nathanael Ogbeta.

Udoh expressed his delight at scoring \against Liverpool at Anfield by copying Manchester United superstar Ronaldo's trademark celebration.

Watch the video of Udoh's goal celebration below:

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA



DANIEL UDOH AND SHREWSBURY LEAD LIVERPOOL AT ANFIELD DANIEL UDOH AND SHREWSBURY LEAD LIVERPOOL AT ANFIELD😮https://t.co/R7mm84DkNC

The celebration was short-lived, though, as 17-year-old Gordon brought the game back to square one. Liverpool then took the lead just before half-time, with Fabinho converting a penalty.

Roberto Firmino scored Liverpool's third of the afternoon with a deft backheel. Fabinho then found the back of the net again in the dying minutes of the game to seal a comfortable victory for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Max Woltman made their first senior starts for Liverpool on the day. German midfielder Melkamu Frauendorf also made his debut for the club, coming on as a late substitute for left-back Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool await FA Cup fourth round draw

Having progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup, Liverpool are waiting to find out who they'll be pitted against next. Former Reds goalkeeper David James will pick out the ties, along with Arsenal Women captain Leah Williamson.

Liverpool are ball number six in the FA Cup draw. The Reds' Premier League rivals Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City, Leicester City, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have qualified for the fourth round.

While Crystal Palace, Brighton, Brentford, Southampton, Norwich City and Wolves have also progressed, Arsenal and Manchester United are yet to play their third round ties. The Red Devils face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Monday.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen who Liverpool will be drawn against in the next round.

Edited by Bhargav