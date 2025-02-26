"Watch this space with that" – Dwight Yorke tips Chelsea star to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool in surprise move

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has tipped Chelsea star Cole Palmer to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool in the near future.

Ad

Palmer, 22, is arguably considered his team's best player due to his consistent performances in a number 10 role. However, his future has recently come into question owing to his sub-par displays over the last two months.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During a recent chat with betting website CasinoBeats, Yorke was asked if Palmer could push for a summer move should Chelsea fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He replied (h/t Metro):

"He doesn't strike me as that kind of individual. I don't think he would demand to leave Chelsea if he's playing a season out of the Champions League. He's still very young, and he's gone there and turned his career around and became the top man there. Why would you walk away from being in a club and being the top man at the same time?"

Ad

Sharing more thoughts on Palmer's future, the 53-year-old commented:

"Where is he going to go and become a top player and the top man? Liverpool? Okay, maybe Manchester United, he said he's a United fan, but he won't go there because he's a City man. Outside of that is Arsenal, he won't go there because Bukayo Saka is there. Liverpool might be an option if Mo Salah were to leave, so that might be something that they might look to do."

Ad

Claiming Palmer could fill the potential void left by Salah, Yorke added:

"So, watch this space with that if Mo Salah leaves. There's no reason why it would not happen if Mo Salah is to leave. Otherwise, why would he want to leave Chelsea? He's the top man at the club. He plays week in, week out. Yes, the Champions League is important. If they keep missing out on Champions League, only then does it become a problem for Cole Palmer."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liverpool keen to snap up former Chelsea ace

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have earmarked Newcastle United star Lewis Hall as a potential replacement for Andrew Robertson. They are likely to face difficult competition from Manchester City this summer.

Newcastle, who reportedly value Hall in the region of £60 million, are thought to be not willing to offload their left-back. They would only sell the star should they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this term.

Hall, 20, permanently left Chelsea in a potential £35 million switch to join Newcastle last July. He has registered two goals and five assists in 55 overall matches, including 39 starts, for the Magpies since last campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback