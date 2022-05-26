Watch: Tammy Abraham winks at AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho after going down injured in Conference League final

AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham was caught winking on camera whilst laying on the ground appearing to writhe in pain during their Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord.

The Giallorossi were crowned the first winners of the competition following a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a first-half goal from Nicolo Zaniolo.

In the closing stages of the match, Abraham succumbed to the ground clutching his shin from an injury, but videos show the striker winking, either to his teammates or his coaching staff, indicating that he's only feigning it.

It's a classic time-wasting tactic in the sport, and has drawn comparisons with Barcelona star Sergio Busquets' own theatrics during their infamous Champions League semi-final clash with Inter Milan back in 2010.

The Spaniard feigned injury after coming into contact with Thiago Motta to get his former teammate sent off and the ploy worked, with the referee sending the Italian midfielder for an early bath.

The Serie A outfit were able to see off the game and lift the trophy. However, the incident will do little to tarnish the excellent campaign the England international has had since joining from Chelsea.

Signed for £34 million, Abraham scored 27 goals and made five assists from 53 games in all competitions, including netting nine times in 12 appearances in the Conference League.

AS Roma end European drought

For all their reputation in Italy, AS Roma haven't won many titles in their history, while their last and only success in Europe came way back in 1961 with the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

The drought finally ended last night with the Conference League and what's special about it is that the Giallorossi lifted the title in the competition's maiden season.

It may not be as prestigious as the Champions League, but the capital side deserve credit for a solid campaign with Jose Mourinho the mastermind.

Despite overseeing a campaign riddled with injuries, the Portuguese ace was able to pull it off, maintaing a 100% record in European finals.

He's won in both his Europa League final appearances (2003 with Porto and 2017 with Manchester United), Champions League finals (2004 with Porto and 2010 with Inter Milan), and now this.

The 59-year-old is a legend in the game and with him at the helm, AS Roma can hope for title glories in the future.

