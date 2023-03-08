Watch: Thiago Silva and his wife Belle celebrate passionately as Chelsea secure UCL quarterfinal berth

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and his wife were seen in a jubilant mood after the Blues sealed their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League. N'Golo Kante was also spotted in the background enjoying his team from the stands.

Chelsea managed to edge past Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 win at home in the second leg of the Round of 16 on Tuesday (March 7). The win saw them overcome the 1-0 loss in the first leg and make it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Raheem Sterling scored in the first half for the hosts before Kai Havertz doubled their lead from the spot in the second half to secure the win.

Thiago's wife, Bella, has been active on social media in all games and was joined by her husband in the stands on Tuesday. She shared a video celebrating the win with the Brazilian defender.

He was watching the game with the fans instead of sitting behind the dugout with other players who were not in the squad.

Why did Thiago Silva not play for Chelsea against BVB?

Thiago Silva is out injured with a knee injury he suffered last month. The Brazilian is out for four to six weeks and is not expected to play until the start of April.

He suffered the injury in the 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month. Chelsea released a statement confirming the injury and said:

"Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur, Thiago underwent further assessment and a scan on his return to the training centre on Monday."

The statement continued:

"Scan results from those assessments have confirmed damage to Thiago's knee ligaments and he will now work closely with the club's medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible."

Silva sealed his Chelsea future by penning a new deal just days before he went off injured last month. He signed a one-year extension and said:

"I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues. When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea."

Silva joined the club on a free transfer in 2020 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He won the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the club.

