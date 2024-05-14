Tottenham fans start chanting 'Stand up if you hate Arsenal' in their PL clash against Manchester City

Tottenham fans were seen chanting about Arsenal during their vital Premier League clash against Manchester City. The Premier League title race could well hinge on the outcome of the clash between the two giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Gunners sit in first place, just one point ahead of Manchester City with a better goal difference by three goals. If Spurs can beat City, the Lilywhites will make a further push to qualify for Champions League for next season, while City will remain in second place.

However, if the Cityzens are able to beat Spurs in their ongoing clash, it would hand them three points, putting them at the top of the table with a two-point gap over the Gunners. For some Tottenham fans, this would be the better outcome, as it would diminish Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League.

Arsenal and Spurs are long-time local rivals in the North London region. A league win for Arsenal will certainly be a hard pill to swallow for some Spurs fans, who made their feelings known during the game against City.

They can be seen in the video below, singing, 'Stand up if you hate Arsenal':

Ange Postecoglou provides response to Tottenham Hotspur fans hoping for Manchester City win to hamper Arsenal title hopes

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he does not share the belief of fans who are hoping for Manchester City to win their clash. A win for City would dampen Arsenal's title hopes, which is enough motivation for some Spurs fans to root against their team.

However, this does not make sense for Postecoglou, who only wants to win matches and potentially lead Spurs into the Champions League next season. Ahead of the match, he said (via Mirror):

“To me, I don't understand it, I never will. I understand rivalry. I was part of one of the biggest ones in the world in the last couple of years with Celtic and Rangers and I understand the rivalry. But I've never and will never understand if someone wants their own team to lose."

"That's not what sport is about. It's not what I love about the game. What I love more than anything in the game is the competitiveness, challenging yourself to beat someone and coming out successful."

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are currently on 0-0 at half-time with both sides looking to open the scoring in the second half. The Gunners, on the other hand, will be hoping that their North London rivals can do them a massive favor.