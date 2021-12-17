WATCH - Trent Alexander-Arnold scores outrageous long-range goal in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered the icing on the cake in what proved to be a comfortable 3-1 win over the Reds against Newcastle United on Thursday.

The fixture seemed like a potential banana skin for Jurgen Klopp and company, especially considering they were without both Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk. The influential Liverpool duo, alongside Curtis Jones, returned suspected positive COVID tests ahead of the game, ruling them out of contention.

With Manchester City sending out a strong statement through their 7-0 demolition of Leeds United on Tuesday, it was important for Liverpool to avoid a slip-up.

However, former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey opened the scoring for the visitors after Thiago made a mess of a clearance as early as the seventh minute. Eventually, the Reds turned things around with two goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in the space of four minutes before the half-hour mark.

Alexander-Arnold's moment of magic arrived only in the 87th minute though. The Englishman thundered in a shot from 25 yards out to beat Martin Dubravka's full-stretched dive and find the top corner.

Here is a closer look at the outrageous finish from the Liverpool star:

Notably, Alexander-Arnold has produced two goals and 10 assists across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

Liverpool extend winning run, but remain second in Premier League

The Reds have now extended their winning streak to eight games in all competitions. Liverpool have bounced back in style after their shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham last month and look eager to push rivals Manchester City all the way to the end.

Following the win against Newcastle, Liverpool took their points tally to 40 from 17 games in the Premier League. Klopp and company have tasted defeat just once in the league and have also scored the most goals (48) in the ongoing campaign.

Despite their sparkling displays, they continue to trail Manchester City, albeit by a single point. Liverpool are scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. However, it remains to be seen if the fixture can go ahead, with each of Spurs' last two games postponed due to the COVID outbreak.

Edited by Nived Zenith