WATCH: Ukrainian soldier shows off impressive football skills while holding rifle

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a soldier was seen doing keepie-uppies with a football while holding a rifle.

The soldier could be seen showing off his slick moves while being out on the snow. First, he did some simple keepie-uppies. The soldier then hit the ball against the wall and brought it under control yet again. He kept on repeating the skill.

The video is heart-warming, yet a saddening one. The hardships and the troubles that the people of Ukraine have gone through over the last year is beyond imaginable. However, football, as always, has proven to be a great lifter of spirits, albeit temporarily, yet again.

Ukrainian football's rising star Mykhaylo Mudryk recently completed a move to Chelsea

Mykhaylo Mudryk, along with Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko, is perhaps Ukrainian football's biggest star at this point in time. Mudryk's stellar performances for Shakhtar Donetsk earned the winger a move to the Premier League.

Despite being heavily linked with Arsenal in January, Mudryk joined another London club, Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has so far made four appearances for the Blues. While he is yet to score a goal or provide an assist, his talent is undeniable.

The Ukrainian left-winger, however, was recently criticized by Joe Cole as Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. This was in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash.

Cole claimed that Mudryk was in fault for the goal conceded by his team. He told BT Sport (via Metro):

"There needs to be a bit of blame on Mudryk. When you are an attacking player, you are thinking to yourself, 'Right, I can score a goal here if the ball drops [on the edge of the area].'"

Cole added:

"As soon as you realise that the ball [has been cleared], right, switch on defensively. He just lets [Adeyemi] run off him. I feel like quick players can lose concentration because they feel that their pace can get them away with it."

Mudryk will hope to break his duck and hit the ground running as soon as possible.

