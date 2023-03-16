Watch: Unbelievable scenes in Naples as Eintracht Frankfurt fans fight with Italian police ahead of UCL fixture against Napoli

Incredible scenes of Eintracht Frankfurt fans clashing with the police ahead of their UEFA Champions League showdown against Napoli have emerged. The two sides will play in Italy in a matter of minutes.

Ahead of the clash, Frankfurt fans could be seen throwing stuff and clashing with the police. The videos surfacing across social media give the impression of a war zone in Naples.

Luciano Spalletti's team won the first leg by a score of 2-0. In-form Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo were the scorers for the Serie A side.

Napoli have been one of Europe's most outstanding teams this season. They have 68 points on the board from 26 matches. They hold a massive 18-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan.

Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia have been the two outstanding players for the Serie A giants this season. Osimhen has scored 21 goals and has provided five assists in 27 matches this term.

Kvaratskhelia, meanwhile, has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in 28 matches this term. The Serie A side will depend on the duo to reach the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently compared Napoli with Arsenal

There is no denying the fact that Napoli have been one of the best teams in Europe this season. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently compared Luciano Spalletti's side to Premier League side Arsenal.

Speaking after City's demolishing 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, Guardiola said (via Football Italia):

"Napoli are perhaps the best team in Europe this season. In terms of playing style, they are close to Arsenal. Then Milan are back, Inter too. They have both qualified.”

The Serie A leaders have the chance to become the third Italian team to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this season. Inter Milan and AC Milan have already reached the last eight.

If Spalletti's team secures their place in the last eight, it would mark the first time since the 2005-06 season that three Italian teams have reached the quarterfinals of the competition.

