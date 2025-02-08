WATCH: Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov scores his first ever Manchester City goal after wicked deflection in FA Cup win vs Leyton Orient

Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov opened his goalscoring account for Manchester City in their hard-fought 2-1 win over Leyton Orient. The centre-back scored after coming off the bench for his second appearance for the Cityzens, helping them progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Khusanov came on at half-time with Manchester City trailing against League One Leyton Orient and scored within 11 minutes of his introduction. The Uzbek defender did not know very much about his goal, as Rico Lewis' shot from outside the box got deflected off Khusanov's head, leaving the goalkeeper wrong-footed.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

A January signing from RC Lens, Khusanov endured a nightmare debut for the Cityzens last month, committing an error that led to a goal against Chelsea within two minutes of his debut. The 20-year-old was taken out of the firing line since then and started on the bench for a second successive game.

Brazilian youngster Vitor Reis was named in the starting XI for his debut, playing alongside Ruben Dias at the heart of the defense. Pep Guardiola was seemingly unimpressed by their partnership in the first half and took both off, replacing them with Khusanov and John Stones.

Manchester City were dealt a blow in the first half as new signing Nico Gonzalez picked up an injury 20 minutes into his debut for the club. The Spaniard had to be replaced by Bernardo Silva midway through the first half, abruptly ending his introduction to English football.

Abdukodir Khusanov nets as Manchester City survive minnows scare

Abdukodir Khusanov was on target for Manchester City as they survived an early scare to defeat minnows Leyton Orient 2-1 in their FA Cup meeting. Last year's finalists bounced back from their 5-1 thrashing agains Arsenal in the league by securing their passage into the fifth round of the competition.

Leyton Orient took the lead against the run of play in the 14th minute as Sonny Perkins caught Nico Gonzalez dallying on the ball on the halfway line. He prodded the ball to Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jamie Donley, who let fly from near the halfway line, with his shot coming back off the crossbar and going in off Stefan Ortega's back.

Manchester City equalized in the 56th minute when Abdukodir Khusanov deflected a shot from right-back Rico Lewis beyond the Orient goalkeeper. The Cityzens secured the win in the 79th minute as Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to tap home the winner after an assist from Jack Grealish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback