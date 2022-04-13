Watch: Villarreal players engage in wild dressing room celebrations after knocking out Bayern Munich from Champions League

Villarreal players broke into Bacchanalia celebrations after knocking out Bayern Munich from the Champions League on Tuesday. The Yellow Submarine drew 1-1 at the Allianz Arena, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate to reach their first Champions League semi-finals in 16 years.

Samuel Chukwueze scored just three minutes from extra time to cancel out Robert Lewandowski's opener as the Spanish outfit pulled off a huge upset.

Unai Emery's side, who were expected to get rolled over in Munich, held their ground firmly and will face either Liverpool or Benfica in the last-four.

It was a huge moment for the club and the players didn't hold anything back, engaging in wild celebrations in the dressing room after the match.

In a video put up by the club on their official Twitter account, Emery can be seen greeting his players just outside the room. The camera then captures jubilant players jumping in joy as chants of "Villarreal" reverberated across the dressing room.

Etienne Capoue, who played the entirety of the match, could be seen gyrating on the table while the rest of the players danced around him. Tottenham Hotspur loanee Giovani Lo Celso, who also won the man-of-the-match award, took it up a notch by celebrating on the ceiling!

Villarreal thoroughly deserve these moments, for they have well and truly impressed this season.

They won the Europa League last year by defeating Arsenal and Manchester United on the way, but that was clearly not enough for them.

The Yellow Submarine progressed from a group featuring United and Atalanta, and have now seen off two heavyweights in Juventus and Bayern in the knockout stages.

Regardless of what happens in the semis, Emery and his side can be proud of themselves for a historic run.

Villarreal return to action on Saturday against Getafe in La Liga

Villarreal thank Emery

Besides the video, the club also posted a heartfelt thank you note for their manager, who has made a huge impact since taking over in 2020.

What is worth noting is that he's accomplished so much with Premier League flops like Serge Aurier, Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma, Francis Coquelin and Juan Foyth in the squad.

He has turned them into world beaters while exhibiting a tactical masterclass in big European games to pull off a series of upsets.

Having guided them to their first Europa League honor, can he now lead them to a first Champions League trophy? Don't write them off.

