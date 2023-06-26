WATCH: When Ex-Liverpool man Takumi Minamino beat Lionel Messi and Neymar in football challenge on Japanese TV

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino once beat Lionel Messi and Neymar in a skill challenge in a Japanese TV Show (according to SportBIBLE).

In the challenge, the criteria was that the player had to knock down all 15 panels in goal with volleys. Messi and Neymar had previously attempted the challenge.

Minamino also attempted it and showed off his accuracy, shooting down all 15 panels within the stipulated time of 100 seconds.

katie mae @MaebyKate Oh, just Takumi Minamino on a Japanese game show. Oh, just Takumi Minamino on a Japanese game show. https://t.co/2rQKcilWsy

Minamino plays for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. He previously made 55 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

Neymar wished Lionel Messi on his 36th birthday

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar wished Lionel Messi on the Argentine's 36th birthday on June 24. The Brazilian uploaded a message on his Instagram story:

"Happy birthday friend."

The duo shared the pitch 206 times for Barcelona and PSG, combining for 67 goals. The Brazilian penned a heartfelt message after Messi played his final game for the Parisians against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought, but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage, and be happy. I love you."

Messi reacted by commenting:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person, and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

The pair formed one of the most fearsome trios in world football alongside Luis Suarez during their time together at Barcelona. They won the treble in the 2014-15 season.

While they had Kylian Mbappe as the attacking partner at PSG, Messi's time at the French club was never as successful as that in Spain.

