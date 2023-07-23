WATCH: WWE's MVP and Omos link up with Manchester United players and Erik ten Hag after their win against Arsenal

Manchester United stars met with WWE stars MVP and Omos during their pre-season tour in the United States.

Hassan Amin Assad, better known by his ring name MVP, and Tolulope Omogbehin, known as Omos, shared a moment with the Red Devils' star players.

They had chats with both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes and posed for photos with the duo. Erik ten Hag also met up with the two WWE superstars and cracked a joke by telling Omos that he doesn't want to fight with the Nigerian-American wrestler.

Watch the video of the two WWE superstars meeting up with United:

Manchester United are conducting their pre-season tour in the US and they played Arsenal in their most recent match. The Red Devils earned an impressive 2-0 win with Fernandes and Jadon Sancho getting on the scoresheet. They will also play Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona as part of their pre-season fixtures.

Manchester United's new signing Andre Onana explained picking 24 as his shirt number

Manchester United have made a statement signing in the summer transfer market as they completed a deal for Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Onana, who was a key part of the Nerazzurri team that finished as runner-up in last season's UEFA Champions League, spoke about his decision to choose the number 24 shirt.

Legendary Red Devils' goalkeepers have traditionally donned the No. 1 shirt at the esteemed football club. Onana, born on April 2, 1996, has chosen the number as it symbolizes his birthday and month. The goalkeeper said (via United's official website):

“I just like that number. It’s my birthday. My date of birth. For me it’s great, it’s beautiful. I like this shirt because [in] this shirt, this number we have done a lot and I hope it will continue.”

Andre Onana is a ball-playing goalkeeper, a style that is essential to Erik ten Hag's strategy. Apart from that, the goalkeeper has previously played under the Dutch manager at Ajax and has an understanding of Ten Hag's demands.