"Watched 5 minutes of yesterday's Arsenal game and thought 'Okay, that's enough'" - Klopp on Gunners' 5-0 win over Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made an interesting claim about Arsenal's 5-0 demolition of Chelsea.

The Gunners hammered their London rivals 5-0 at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 23. Leandro Trossard (4'), Ben White (52', 70') and Kai Havertz (57', 65') were on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta's team.

Klopp has said that he didn't watch their title rivals in action for more than five minutes. Ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park, he said (via CentreGoals on X):

"I watched five minutes of yesterday's Arsenal game and thought 'okay, that's enough.' .. The truth is, it's not in our hands, but what we can do is win every game to keep the gap close."

Liverpool are engaged in a closely contested Premier League title race with Arsenal and Manchester City. Neither team have much room for slip-ups and will want to win as many games as possible until the end of the season.

Klopp's side are trailing 1-0 in the Merseysider derby. Jarrad Branthwaite found the back of the net for The Toffees.

Mikel Arteta pinpoints Arsenal's advantage over Liverpool and Manchester City

Arsenal are leading the title race with 77 points from 34 games. Liverpool, currently playing against Everton, are three points behind, while Manchester City are on 73 points from 32 games.

Mikel Arteta's side played against Chelsea before the other two title contenders took the field for their respective games. Arteta said that playing first is an advantage for his team (via MSN):

"That really helps because when you're winning matches and making the margins smaller and smaller. That's the only thing we can do at the moment because it's not in our hands."

While the Gunners are leading the title race, they need City to drop points to win the league. The north Londoners are gunning for their first league title since the 2003-04 season.