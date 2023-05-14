“Watching our friend Lionel Messi together” – Neymar connects with Luis Suarez on FaceTime while watching PSG against Ajaccio at the stadium

Neymar Jr. was present at Parc des Princes with Luis Suarez as Lionel Messi made his return to action during Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win against Ajaccio. Messi was back in the side after sitting out the clash against Troyes due to being suspended for his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip.

PSG won the game by a score of 5-0. Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, and Kylian Mbappe (brace) got on the scoresheet while Mohamed Yousouf scored an own goal.

Lionel Messi failed to get on the scoresheet for the match on his return to the starting lineup from suspension.

PSG, meanwhile, extended their lead on second placed RC Lens to six points with the win. They have 81 points from 35 matches this season.

Luis Suarez recently claimed that he and Lionel Messi urged Neymar not to move to PSG

The three South American superstars formed a formidable attacking trio during their time at Barcelona. Famously known as the "MSN", they were one of the most fearsome attacking units in club football.

The partnership broke when Neymar moved to PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million.

Suarez recently claimed that the Brazilian could have won the Ballon d'Or if he stayed at Barcelona. He said (via Football Espana):

“I am responsible for my words. If Neymar had stayed in Barcelona, he would have won the Ballon d’Or.”

Suarez further claimed that he and Lionel Messi didn't want their attacking partner to join the Parisian club. The Uruguayan said:

“He listened to us and said that he wanted to stay, but as you know, with his surroundings, it is difficult to manage. We advised him as friends to stay, but his family decided to move out.”

The Brazilian superstar has been a great player for PSG since his move. He has so far made 173 appearances for the club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. Before being ruled out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery, he scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches.

