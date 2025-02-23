"Watching him I get frustrated" - Rio Ferdinand unhappy with Manchester United star's performances this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is not pleased with Rasmus Hojlund's performances this season. The Red Devils reportedly paid Atalanta £72m for the Danish striker in the summer of 2023.

Hojlund had a decent debut campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing two assists from 43 games in all competitions. The 22-year-old was expected to take his game to a new level this season but has been a disappointment so far.

Hojlund has found the back of the net just seven times from 33 games this campaign, including just two goals in 21 Premier League games.

The Dane was unimpressive against Everton on Saturday, February 22, and Manchester United had to rely on Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte to salvage a 2-2 comeback draw.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Ferdinand advised Hojlund to alter his game to regain his form.

"Confidence has obviously left the building in terms of the striker department. They haven’t got great options in terms of numbers either. One of the things with Hojlund, watching him I get frustrated because he’s always trying to fight the defender and have contact," Ferdinand said via Goal.

He continued:

"Sometimes release yourself from contact so when you have someone against you it’s easier to take the ball and get into areas where you’ll affect the game, in between the posts and in the box."

Manchester United have registered just 30 goals in 26 games in the Premier League this campaign, and are currently placed 15th in the league table.

Will Manchester United sign a new striker in the summer?

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for a reported £36.5m fee last summer to provide cover for Rasmus Hojlund. However, the Dutchman has failed to impress so far as well.

The Red Devils are now expected to turn to the market at the end of this season for solutions. Recent reports have suggested that they have already identified Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as their priority target for the No. 9 role.

The Nigerian is currently on a season-long loan to Galatasaray but is expected to leave the Serie A side permanently this summer. Manchester United are apparently ready to trigger Osimhen's €75m release clause.

However, the Red Devils may struggle to accommodate his €200,000 per-week wages in their salary structure. The Premier League giants are likely to miss out on the Champions League next season, which could also be a dealbreaker for the 26-year-old.

