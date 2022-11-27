"Way ahead of them" - Manchester United told Liverpool and Manchester City are likely destination for top target 

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham believes Manchester City and Liverpool have a better chance of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham over the Red Devils.

Bellingham is currently one of Europe's most sought-after talents, attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Real Madrid, among others.

The midfielder has been in excellent form for Borussia Dortmund this season. He has registered 15 appearances in the German top flight and has scored four goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances.

The England international seems to be doing his country proud as well. He featured in the starting XI in both of England's FIFA World Cup fixtures this year, scoring a goal in the Three Lions' emphatic 6-2 win over Iran.

Top-level outfits like Liverpool and Manchester United have registered an interest in securing Bellingham's services. However, Sheringham, who was a part of United's treble win in 1999, insists that the Red Devils will find it difficult to sign him.

He said (via The Mirror):

"Jude Bellingham was so impressive against Iran in every department. If Kalvin Phillips had been playing there's no way he'd have scored the first goal. Phillips would have been 25 yards back and watching the play unfold. Bellingham had been told to get forward and obviously had the legs to get back."

He added:

"He would be a brilliant signing for any 'big six' Premier League club. He's not a carbon copy of Steven Gerrard but they're similar in the fact they both drive forward from deep. In terms of which club he suits, Man United will want him but City and Liverpool are way ahead of them at the moment. City looks the most likely, particularly as Pep Guardiola is staying for another two years."

Roy Keane lavishes praise on Manchester United and Liverpool target after England's 6-2 win over Iran

Bellingham's performance in England's thumping 6-2 win over Iran prompted praise from another Manchester United legend as well. Roy Keane believes the midfielder is one of Gareth Southgate's best options in the England squad.

He said (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

"He’s a better than the options that Gareth has got and we’ve seen that in the last few games, he’s more dynamic, can get forward. He scored there the other night, his goal record for his club is very very good. He’s a big strong boy, he’s mature, played 150 games, it looks natural to him."

He continued:

"We could talk about him all day. You look at his clips, he looks like a footballer, he looks like he could play all sports, a talented boy. He’s got a great stage, 19 years of age, my goodness, he’s still a child, but his future, my goodness, if he keeps his feet on the ground, he looks like he’s got a good on his shoulders world class no doubt."

