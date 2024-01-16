"Way better than Antony" - Pundit names 'fantastic' Premier League star who Manchester United should look to sign

Clinton Morrison has urged Manchester United to replace Antony with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The 22-year-old has been given a glowing verdict by Morrison amid a superb ongoing campaign at Selhurst Park. The French winger has posted five goals and one assist in nine games across competitions.

Olise's stunning performances for Palace have earned him interest from Manchester United. Reports claim Erik ten Hag is eyeing a deal for the France U21 international that could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka heading in the opposite direction.

Morrison thinks Olise would be a hit at Old Trafford and help bolster Ten Hag's attack with goals and assists. The former Palace striker said (via GOAL):

"Listen, he is a superstar. The kid can be what he wants to be. Any of those top-four teams will come knocking on Crystal Palace's door."

Morrison added:

"He would give Man United goals and assists, he can do whatever he wants. I think he is a fantastic player. He's going to be top, top. I speak to [Crystal Palace sporting director] Dougie Freedman about him a lot."

Manchester United aren't the only Premier League giants showing interest as Liverpool are also reportedly monitoring his situation. He has three years left on his contract and the Eagles are expected to demand a handsome fee for his services.

Morrison touched on this while also comparing him to Red Devils winger Antony:

"It would cost big, big money to sign Olise – at least £60 to £70m. He is still at a young age. I think he moves on in the summer, without a shadow of a doubt. He has got it all. If you want to do the comparisons [between] him and Antony, he is way better than Antony."

Antony has struggled for form since joining United from Ajax in August 2022 for a reported £82 million. The Brazilian attacker is without a goal or assist in 22 games across competitions this season.

Erik ten Hag claims Antony's struggles at Manchester United stem from off-field issues

Erik ten Hag defends Antony who has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United.

Antony has come in for mass criticism for his unconvincing spell at Manchester United thus far. The Brazil international is the 13-time Premier League champions' second-most expensive signing in the club's history.

The former Ajax man was forced to take a leave of absence earlier this season when he was accused of more than one act of violence against women. He strongly denied those accusations.

Ten Hag insisted that this issue has affected the Brazilian amid his lack of form. He said (via The Guardian):

"I think it’s very simple. His off-field issues stop him playing [well]. First year was OK, the pre-season [of this term] was very OK, first four games was very good."

Antony managed eight goals and three assists in 44 games across competitions last season. He's vying with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford for a starting berth in Ten Hag's side.