"Way to go, Kevin" - Bruno Fernandes makes hilarious claim as ex-Manchester United star David de Gea trains with Kevin Durant jersey

Bruno Fernandes left a comical comment on David de Gea's Instagram post of the former Manchester United goalkeeper training in a Kevin Durant jersey.

De Gea is without a club since leaving the Red Devils earlier this summer on a free transfer. The Spaniard spent 12 years at Old Trafford and left when his contract expired.

The 32-year-old has been keeping himself in top shape ahead of a return to club football, but his potential new club is still to be decided. He uploaded a video of himself undergoing individual training on Instagram.

De Gea's former Manchester United teammate and close friend Fernandes couldn't help but make a joke in the comments. He joked about the Spaniard wearing Kevin Durant's jersey:

"Way to go Kevin."

Fernandes was one of the first to criticize the Red Devils for their questionable handling of their former No.1 goalkeeper's situation. It appeared that the veteran shot-stopper was set to sign a new deal, but the club decided to let him go after months of hesitation.

The newly appointed United captain said when learning that De Gea was released. He wrote on Instagram:

“You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories. You made history at the club, and your name will never be forgotten, and no one can take that away from you. All the best for what’s coming for you and your family.”

De Gea became a legend at Old Trafford during his 12 years at Manchester United. He kept 190 clean sheets in 545 games across competitions, winning the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup (twice).

Former Manchester United hero De Gea could be headed to Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Pro League looks to be an option for De Gea.

It's quite surprising the length of time it's taken for the Spanish goalkeeper to find a new club. However, one massive issue during the later stages of his spell with Manchester United was his reported wages of £375,000 per week.

That made him the highest-paid player in the Premier League, which dissuaded potential suitors. That shouldn't be the case for some of Saudi Arabia's heavyweights, like Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, though.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, the two Saudi Pro League giants have been discussed as options for the shot-stopper. The Spaniard had been holding out for a European club, but higher-ups in Saudi are hoping to change his mind.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were touted as options earlier this summer amid injuries to Thiabut Courtois and Manuel Neuer. However, Madrid signed Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan, while Bayern signed Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv.