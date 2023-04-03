Wayne Rooney admits Liverpool 'suspicion' as he predicts Premier League top four

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed Liverpool to finish in the Premier League top four despite their turbulent 2022-23 football campaign.

The Merseyside giants were battered by Manchester City 4-1 at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1) in a result that summed up their poor season.

The Reds have endured a very torrid league campaign and are currently eight on the log, eight points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's team are at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season, should they fail to secure maximum results in their remaining 11 games.

Premier League legend Rooney, however, believes that Liverpool could be among the teams who will finish in the top four at the end of the season.

The former Red Devils forward made this claim prior to United's away trip to Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2). Rooney was of the opinion that Liverpool have the required squad to seal a top-four finish.

He also tipped his former club United as one of the teams to also make a top-four finish come the end of the season. He said:

"The top four? A few weeks ago, there looked to be a possibility Manchester United could challenge for the Premier League title. Erik ten Hag’s team fell short, but they could still end up with three trophies, and I’m sure will finish in the top four, then kick on after he buys a few players to strengthen in the summer."

He added:

“So Manchester United will be there, but I have a suspicion that Liverpool might sneak into it, thanks to the quality of their squad and their experience. They’re capable of going on a run."

Meanwhile, next up for the Reds will be an away trip to another struggling side, Chelsea. Klopp will be hoping his team shake themselves up against the Blues on Tuesday (April 4) after losing terribly to City.

It will be the first of what can be defined as a must-win last 11 Premier League fixtures for the Reds this season.

It's also worth noting that the last time Liverpool finished out of the top four was during the 2015-16 football campaign.

What are Liverpool's last 11 fixtures?

The next 11 games will be more like a final for Klopp's side if they stand a chance of playing in Europe's top-flight competition next season.

The games on their schedule list include away trips to Chelsea, West Ham United, Leicester City, Southampton, and Leeds United.

The Reds will also host Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brentford, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

