Wayne Rooney admits Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's bicycle kick was better than his goal against Man City

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney compared Alejandro Garnacho's bicycle kick goal against Everton to his legendary effort against Manchester City. The former striker claimed that the Argentinian's goal was better, stating that it was harder to score with the shin.

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day after the Red Devils' win over Nottingham Forest, he said:

"I have always said, it is actually harder to score with your shin!" he laughed. "I honestly don't know [whether it struck my shin or my foot]. I think Garnacho's was better. I think Garnacho's goal was a better goal, but I think doing it against Manchester City was a better game."

The 38-year-old provided one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history back in 2011 against Manchester City, leaping to connect with a cross from Nani in a 2-1 win.

Garnacho wowed many with his sensational effort against the Toffees. He unleashed a splendid acrobatic effort as United beat them 3-0, reminding fans of Rooney's goal against their cross-town rivals.

The 19-year-old has become a key part of Manchester United's squad this season. He has made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven times and setting up three more.

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United are looking forward to clash against Manchester City

ten Hag has spoken about the upcoming Manchester derby.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag assured that his players were confident of putting in a good performance against Manchester City. Speaking after their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, the Dutchman claimed that the side have a good game plan against their cross-town rivals.

He said (via press conference):

‘The players are looking forward to it, I can smell it when I am around here.

’‘Our form, we are also on a good run and the spirit is very good. We are united, we have the togetherness to make a good game plan. We have done it before against City, lately against Liverpool.

‘They have a good team but there are more good teams. They have won in the last season everything, so we know the challenge but also Liverpool has a very good team and we like the challenges.’

The two sides have had polar opposite campaigns. Guardiola's side are in pursuit of another treble, while the Red Devils got knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and are sixth in the league.

Manchester United could do a world of good to their chances of finishing in the top four with a win over City. They are currently eight points off Aston Villa in the fourth place.