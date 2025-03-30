Wayne Rooney or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Manchester United star Danny Welbeck picks favorite in Winner Stays On video

Former Manchester United star Danny Welbeck recently picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney in a Winner Stays On video. The Brighton & Hove Albion striker rated the Portuguese icon ahead of his former club teammate.

In a Winner Stays On challenge with Mail Sport, Welbeck was asked to choose between some of the best Premier League strikers of the 21st century. The former United star picked Jermaine Defeo over Jamie Vardy, but when the former was pitted against Dimitar Berbatov, he went for the ex-Bulgarian striker.

Welbeck then picked Robin van Persie over Berbatov, Alexis Sanchez, Didier Drogba and Harry Kane. However, he dropped the Dutchman when he was pitted against Rooney.

The former Arsenal striker also picked Rooney over Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. He ended the challenge by going for Cristiano Ronaldo over Rooney and himself.

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo are both Manchester United legends. They shared the dressing room at Old Trafford for five seasons, recording 26 joint-goal contributions in 205 matches played together. The Englishman retired in 2021 at age 35, but the Portuguese is still active for club and country at age 40.

Danny Welbeck, meanwhile, played alongside the two legendary forwards for the Red Devils. He shared the pitch eight times with Ronaldo and recorded 12 joint goal contributions in 104 games with Rooney.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Portugal teammate to join Manchester United - Reports

According to journalist Graeme Bailey (via United in Focus), Cristiano Ronaldo has advised his Portugal teammate Francisco Trincao to join Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP winger in the summer as they look to bolster their squad.

Trincao has reportedly been told by Ronaldo that joining the Manchester club would be a right move. Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have also reportedly urged the 25-year-old to join them at Old Trafford.

The former Barcelona star notably played under Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP and could be eager to link up with his former manager. He has been impressive this season, racking up nine goals and 15 assists in 45 matches across competitions for the Portuguese club.

