Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Portugal teammate to make move to Manchester United: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly advised his compatriot Francisco Trincao to join Manchester United this summer. As reported by journalist Graeme Bailey via United in Focus, the Red Devils are huge admirers of the former Barcelona winger.

The report further suggests that Trincao has been urged by three of his Portugal teammates to join the Red Devils. Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have both reportedly endorsed a move to Old Trafford.

Club legend Cristiano Ronaldo has also reportedly advised the 25-year-old that a move to Manchester United would be the right decision. Trincao is reportedly seen as one of the top targets for the Red Devils as they look to bolster their squad that is sitting 13th in the Premier League.

Trincao previously had plenty of success while playing under Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP. The Portuguese winger featured 131 times under the now-Red Devils boss and contributed 31 goals and 25 assists.

The Portuguese winger joined Sporting CP reportedly for just £6 million in 2023 from Barcelona after a loan spell with the Portuguese outfit. He had a forgettable spell with Barca following his big-money move from Braga in 2020 and had a loan spell with Wolves from the Catalan club.

Trincao has been exceptional for Sporting CP this season, scoring nine goals and providing 15 assists in 43 games. He recently scored a brace for Portugal in their 5-2 win against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League this week.

Manchester United planning a £70m move for Cristiano Ronaldo teammate despite his £50m release clause: Reports

Manchester United reportedly have to splash £70 million for the signature of Francisco Trincao despite the Portuguese international's £50 million release clause. As reported by The Sun, Sporting CP are desperate to receive at least £70 million for the winger with Barcelona having a 50 percent sell-on clause.

Sporting CP are destined to lose their star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer and are therefore looking to do everything in their power to retain Trincao. Even if they have to sell him, they want at least £35 million which means they have to sell him for £70 million.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen to reunite with the left-footed winger at Old Trafford. The Portuguese manager helped his compatriot reignite his career at Sporting CP after his dismal spell with Barcelona.

