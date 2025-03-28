Manchester United plot to fork out £70m for Cristiano Ronaldo teammate despite £50m release clause: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Francisco Trincao in the summer. As reported by The Sun, the Red Devils would have to splash £70 million for the former Barcelona winger's signature.

Ad

As per the aforementioned report, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is eager to reunite with Trincao, having formerly managed him at Sporting CP. The 25-year-old has a reported £50 million release clause in his deal, but Sporting CP want £70 million for their priced asset.

Sporting CP are already braced to lose their star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer and are therefore determined to hold onto Trincao. The Portuguese winger joined Sporting CP for just reported £6 million in 2023 from Barcelona after a loan spell at the club.

Ad

Trending

However, La Blaugrana have a 50 percent sell-on clause on the winger, which puts Sporting CP in a tight corner. They want at least £35 million from his sale, which means they would have to sell the former Barcelona flop for £70 million.

Trincao has been excellent for Sporting CP this season having scored nine goals and providing 15 assists in 43 games. The Manchester United target recently scored twice for Portugal in their 5-2 win against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Ad

Manchester United keen on French centre-back: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in Udinese defender Oumar Solet. As reported by Italian outlet Messaggero Veneto via One Football, the Red Devils are huge admirers of the 25-year-old French defender.

Solet just joined Udinese in January on a free transfer after his deal with Red Bull Salzburg expired. He has made such a solid impression upon his arrival in Serie A that a host of clubs across Europe have taken notice.

Ad

He has made 10 appearances in Serie A so far helping Udinese keep five clean sheets. The former Lyon defender is contracted at Udinese until 2027 but the Serie A giants could sell if their €40 million valuation is matched by any party.

Apart from Manchester United, West Ham United are also reportedly interested in the 6 ft 4 in centre-back. The defender made 106 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg and won four trophies during his time at the Austrian club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback