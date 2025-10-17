Wayne Rooney hits out at Marcus Rashford blaming Manchester United environment for struggles at Old Trafford

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has hit out at Marcus Rashford for his recent comments regarding his poor form for the Red Devils. Rashford recently claimed that the environment at Old Trafford prevented him from delivering on a consistent basis.
Wayne Rooney has hit out at Rashford for blaming the environment for his form during his time at Manchester United. The former England international has insisted that Rashford himself has to take the blame for not performing.
Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC, Rooney said:
"I think the environment hasn't been right but that is down to yourself. If you are not playing well or you get left out of the team then I think it is easier to blame the environment and whether that is right or wrong. I think that comes from how you apply yourself."
Rooney added:
"In games we have seen with him where we know he can do more, we know he can run more - that is nothing to do with an environment. I might be wrong here, I really like Marcus as a lad and as a person but I think that is an easy one to throw at people."
Marcus Rashford is currently thriving on loan at Hansi Flick's Barcelona this season. He has scored three goals and provided five assists in ten appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this season.
The versatile attacker came through Manchester United's youth ranks and looked like a superstar in the making since his early days. However, he has not quite been able to perform at the highest level for the Red Devils over the years. Rashford made 426 appearances for his boyhood club over the years scoring 138 times and providing 78 assists.
