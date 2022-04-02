"He's a strong character" - Wayne Rooney leaps to the defence of Manchester United's Harry Maguire after getting booed at Wembley

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has come to the defense of current Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire after he was recently booed by fans. Rooney insists that the England national team manager would still pick Maguire despite the resentment of a section of fans.

Maguire was subjected to boos by fans ahead of England's international friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley, on March 29.

The Sun - Man Utd @SunManUtd Wayne Rooney reveals he’s had heart-to-heart with Man Utd skipper Harry Maguire after he was booed on England duty thesun.co.uk/sport/18141130… Wayne Rooney reveals he’s had heart-to-heart with Man Utd skipper Harry Maguire after he was booed on England duty thesun.co.uk/sport/18141130…

Maguire has had a difficult season at Manchester United but the defender has been performing consistently for the England national team. Gareth Southgate and other national team players came to the defense of their teammate, expressing their dislike of such hostile behavior from the fans.

In an exclusive conversation with The Sun, Wayne Rooney defended the Manchester United skipper, saying that Maguire has a 'strong character'.

Rooney believes that the English defender is unaffected by the reaction of a few fans and will continue to work hard for his club and country.

Augustus Piloo @AugustusPiloo_



@KobbyKyeiSports Wayne Rooney insists Harry Maguire is a 'strong character' who should remain one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's England team sheet despite being booed at Wembley earlier this week. Wayne Rooney insists Harry Maguire is a 'strong character' who should remain one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's England team sheet despite being booed at Wembley earlier this week.@KobbyKyeiSports https://t.co/fJZYrCsr5v

Rooney said:

“I’ve been there. It’s never nice when you’re booed by your own fans. Harry’s a top lad and a top professional. I know Harry personally. I spoke to him not long ago and he’s a strong character, he’s strong-minded.''

“I’ve spoken to him a few times as a friend and we’ve had a general chat, but I’m not his mentor. I’m sure the people who were booing him are not real England fans. Because as a fan, you go there to get behind the team.''

The Derby County manager has also heaped praise on Gareth Southgate's England national team. Rooney said Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, and Raheem Sterling have been true leaders for the national team and Southgate relies on them at crucial moments.

He added:

“For me, there’s three players that have to be on the team sheet every time England play. That’s Harry Kane, Maguire, and Raheem Sterling — they’re the three leaders in the team, the ones Gareth Southgate relies on.”

Manchester City lead over Manchester United to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo

Manchester City have left Manchester United behind in a bid to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to a report published in Spanish daily Super Deporte, Pep Guardiola is aggressively pressing to bring Araujo to the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish manager believes that the 23-year-old Uruguayan defender will compliment Ruben Dias on their defensive setup. Araujo's contract at Barcelona is due to end in 2023 and nothing concrete has come out of the contract extension discussions between the two parties.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat