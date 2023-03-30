Wayne Rooney makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney reckons Manchester City will pip Arsenal to the Premier League title.

The Gunners are currently top of the table, holding an eight-point lead over City, having played one game more. Mikel Arteta's side have 10 games remaining until they can be crowned champions for the first time since 2004.

However, Rooney doesn't think that will be the case come May as he is backing Manchester City to turn the tide and successfully retain their crown. He told CNN that the reigning champions' experience will pay dividends:

"I think Manchester City will be there. They’ve won the league the last few years, they’ve won titles, they have a very experienced coach in winning titles in Guardiola so I’m intrigued to see if Arsenal hold out or if City can use their experience in previous years and nick the title off them."

Rooney knows all about winning the Premier League title as he did so on five occasions with Manchester United. He has ruled his former side out of the race and predicted City to win their fifth title under Guardiola:

"I think City will pip them to it. I think United are almost out of it now – not fully – but almost. If you’re asking me who I want to win it between Arsenal and City, then I hope Arsenal do win it."

The Gunners have been guilty of faltering from promising positions over the years. None more so than how they surrendered a top-four finish last season with just three games to go.

However, this Arsenal team have been a different beast under Arteta. They have shown grit and determination that has long evaded the Emirates outfit. Memorable comeback wins over Aston Villa (4-2) and Bournemouth (3-2) may have defined their season.

The Gunners will face relegation candidates Leeds United on Saturday (April 1) looking to keep the winning momentum going, having won their last five league fixtures. Meanwhile, title rivals City host top-four contenders Liverpool at the Etihad in Saturday's early kick-off.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake thinks his side can catch Arsenal

Ake in bullish mood over Manchester City's title chances.

Manchester City can close the gap on Arteta's side to five points if they beat Liverpool before the Gunners clash with Leeds. They need to keep pace with the north London giants who are racing towards a somewhat surprising title triumph.

Ake feels his City side can still catch Arsenal and that the title race will go to the wire. He told SportBible:

"I think it's going to go right to the end. It's very tight. Everything can change. We still have to play them at home, so that's going to be a massive, massive game. We know, from now on, that every game is going to be vital. If you lose one point, if you lose two points."

The Dutch defender also thinks that the Gunners have a more difficult run-in than the Cityzens:

“I think all of Arsenal's remaining games are difficult to be fair. In some of our previous games, we dropped points to teams that people didn't expect us to drop points against. But they lost against Everton, too. Every game in the league is so difficult."

