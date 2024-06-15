Wayne Rooney names his three favorites to win the UEFA Euro 2024

England and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has named France, Portugal and England as the three favorites to win Euro 2024. The former England striker has claimed that the three teams stand out as the strongest in the competition.

Rooney, who was part of the 'Golden Generation' of English players who failed to win any silverware at international level, has highlighted how crucial the tournament is for England. However, he fears the Three Lions' lack of experience could let them down.

Rooney said, as quoted by Metro:

"For me, three teams stand above the rest as favorites at Euro 2024. They are France, Portugal… and England. It’s a huge tournament for Gareth Southgate and his senior players, and Gareth is right to say that the job is all about winning now."

Rooney has defended Gareth Southgate's decision to snub the likes of Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford because of injuries and a dip in form. He insisted that the England manager has made the right decisions while naming his Euro 2024 squad and said:

‘It’s not Gareth’s fault. Injuries and people losing form have taken important players such as Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford out of the equation, and Gareth has picked from what’s in front of him.

"He has gone with talent, choosing a group he hopes will go out and grab the tournament. Sometimes that works and sometimes it backfires, but given who is available, I think it’s the right approach."

Rooney has said that he would have taken former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for the experience and leadership he offers. The former Manchester United forward concluded:

"I would only question a couple of decisions, and one was not taking Jordan Henderson. Even if he was not going to start games, I would have had him there for his personality and know-how, his ability to speak to the young lads and be that reassuring presence that certain players in a group need sometimes."

England certainly have one of the strongest sides on paper in the Euro 2024 but they need to overcome their terrible record in major competitions. While they did win the World Cup in 1966, they are yet to taste success at the continental stage and finished runners-up last time out in 2020.

Sami Khedira predicts the Golden Boot winner at Euro 2024

Former Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has backed France skipper Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot in Euro 2024. The continental tournament started on a high with Germany producing a stellar display to demolish Scotland 5-1 in the opening game on Friday (June 14).

Kylian Mbappe, one of the biggest superstars in world football at the moment, will be in action on Monday, June 17 when France takes on Austria. Khedira reckons that the French superstar is the favorite to clinch the Golden Boot.

The former Real Madrid midfielder said:

“Kylian Mbappe because now I think he’s free. He said this in the press conference about how he feels so relieved now. He’s also captain of France now.”

France are in a comfortable group in Euro 2024 alongside the Netherlands, Poland and Austria. Les Blues have won the Euros on two occasions in 1984 and 2000.

