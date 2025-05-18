Wayne Rooney names three signings Manchester United to make this season; One former player and 2 Chelsea targets

Wayne Rooney has called for Manchester United to sign two Chelsea targets this summer - Victor Osimhen and Marc Guehi. He wants David de Gea also back at Old Trafford as the replacement for Andre Onana.
Speaking on Amazon Prime, Rooney claimed that De Gea could still do a good job for Manchester United if he is re-signed this summer. He added that they need a forward, and Osimhen is the ideal pick, while Guehi could make an impact on the backline. He said via METRO:
"I would probably sign David de Gea back. I think Manchester United have missed him and he could still do a very good job for United. I would sign Victor Osimhen as the No. 9. I think he's a good striker and would possibly be available this summer. The third one would be difficult but I would try to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. I think he would have a really good impact on the club."
Manchester United have been linked with Osimhen, but no reports suggest they have plans to bring De Gea back or sign Guehi. The former Chelsea man has been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge or Liverpool this summer.
Ryan Giggs wants massive changes at Manchester United
Ryan Giggs has claimed that Manchester United needed 9 or 10 players signed this summer. He stated that the Red Devils do not have a proper striker, while they used to boast of 3-4 quality forwards in the squad in the past.
He said:
"We do need nine or 10 players but we are not going to get them in this transfer window. That's the dilemma. Does Ruben Amorim have enough time the get his kind of players in that might take a couple of transfer windows? We needs strikers. It is a joke Man United have only got one recognised striker, we have three or four in the past."
"Not only three or four, three or four quality centre forwards. So if you do get an injury, you do get a loss of form, you've got another player coming in. And if they are both on form they are pushing each other, so it's win-win. That's going to take time. that's modern football, you don't get it."
United have been linked with Liam Delap after his £30 million clause came to light following Ipswich Town's relegation. They're also in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Matheus Cunha this summer.