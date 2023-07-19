Wayne Rooney picks his 2023-24 Premier League title favorites and makes interesting Arsenal admission

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has picked Manchester City as his 2023-24 Premier League title favorites while claiming that Arsenal will be challenging for the title again next campaign.

Manchester City lifted their fifth Premier League trophy in the past six seasons in May 2023 after notching 89 points from 38 games in the 2022-23 campaign. The Gunners finished second in the 2022-23 standings with 84 points despite leading the table for a record 248 days last campaign.

Ahead of the start of the new season, Arsenal have splashed over £200 million in a bid to bolster their ranks. They have roped in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber on permanent deals from West Ham United, Chelsea and Ajax respectively this summer.

When asked about the Mikel Arteta's team, Rooney replied (h/t HITC):

"I thought they had a fantastic season last year and I thought it was a huge step for Arsenal. I think the signings that they have made are really good signings to try and kick on by challenging Manchester City because they will be the favourites again to win the Premier League."

Rooney pointed out that the Gunners are likely to face competition from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United next campaign. He added:

"I think Liverpool will be better next season. Chelsea will be better. Hopefully, Manchester United will be better as well. But I think Arsenal have made some really good signings and I think they will compete again."

Earlier last season, Liverpool failed to put up a Premier League title charge as they finished fifth with 67 points. Manchester United sealed a third-placed finish with 75 points while Chelsea finished 12th with 44 points.

How will Arsenal's side look like next term?

The Gunners have dipped into the summer market as early as possible to snap up three stars to prepare for their long-awaited UEFA Champions League return. They are likely to put up a fight on both domestic and European fronts in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Aaron Ramsdale is expected to continue as his club's first-choice goalkeeper next season with Matt Turner as the backup. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are set to compete for a starting centre-back spot alongside the likes of Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are currently their right-back options, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are set to deputize at left-back.

In midfield, Declan Rice is expected to form a first-team partnership with creative operators Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz ahead of him. Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga could share the load of minutes from the substitute bench while Thomas Partey is largely expected to leave this summer, as per various reports.

Arsenal are believed to field Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as their go-to offensive trio. They also have Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Folarin Balogun, and Eddie Nketiah as additional options to play across the front three positions.