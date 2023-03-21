Wayne Rooney’s son Kai follows father’s footsteps by helping Manchester United beat rivals City

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's son Kai followed in his father's footsteps as he scored to help United's under-13 team beat Manchester City's under-13 side. United beat City 2-0 in the National Cup North final to set up a national final showdown against Arsenal.

Kai is regarded as one of the most highly touted prospects in United's youth system. He broke the goalscoring record at the under-12 level last season, scoring 56 goals and providing 28 assists.

His father, Wayne Rooney, tormented Manchester City several times during his professional career. The England legend scored a spectacular bicycle kick to secure a 2-1 win for United more than a decade ago against their city rivals.

Rooney scored 253 goals for Manchester United and is the Red Devils' all-time top scorer. He also bagged 145 assists in 559 matches.

The legendary striker has a good record against City. He won 13 of 31 games against the Cityzens, scoring 12 times and providing three assists across competitions.

Manchester United star Luke Shaw reacted to reaching the FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over Fulham in the quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag's team will play Brighton & Hove Albion in the last four at Wembley. Speaking about reaching the semi-final, left-back Luke Shaw said (via United's official website):

"It’s always special playing at Wembley, Whenever you play there for your club you know you’re doing the right things."

Shaw added:

“It’s going to be a very tough game against Brighton. They’re a really tough team, we can’t underestimate [them]. But we have to believe that we can win this competition [and] in the changing room now, that’s how we feel.”

United registered a comeback win against Fulham. Despite trailing by a goal, the Red Devils emerged victorious with Bruno Fernandes bagging a brace and Marcel Sabitzer also getting on the scoresheet.

Fulham were down to nine men as Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic were sent off. Manager Marco Silva also received a red-card for his protestations against the referee.

Speaking about the match, Shaw said:

“I think we can be honest, it wasn’t our best performance today, I think you could see maybe a bit of fatigue; we lacked intensity and energy, and I think that showed a lot, especially in the first 60 minutes. [You] can’t take anything away from Fulham, but I think in these competitions it’s not always about how you perform. The most important thing is to win and get through to the next round, and we did that today.”

Manchester United have already won the EFL Cup this season. They are also in the running for the FA Cup and the Europa League.

