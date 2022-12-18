Wayne Rooney says Kylian Mbappe has to leave PSG to reach level Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's level; names 2 ideal destinations 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has often been named as the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the modern era of football. His achievements, even at the tender age of 23, have been nothing short of phenomenal.

Mbappe is currently away on international duty with France and is on the cusp of becoming a two-time world champion. Les Bleus are set to play Messi's Argentina in the final.

Wayne Rooney, who is on the desk for Sports 18, has now made an interesting claim about the PSG attacker ahead of the World Cup final.

Rooney claimed that if the French attacker is to reach the stratospheric level of Ronaldo and Messi, he has to move away from the Ligue 1 club and make a move to either Real Madrid or Manchester United.

centredevils. @centredevils 🎙️| Wayne Rooney on Kylian Mbappe’s next club: “PSG is not suited for him. I think a club like 🎙️| Wayne Rooney on Kylian Mbappe’s next club: “PSG is not suited for him. I think a club like #mufc would be perfect for him. He should go there next. Either United or Real Madrid.” 🚨🚨🎙️| Wayne Rooney on Kylian Mbappe’s next club: “PSG is not suited for him. I think a club like #mufc would be perfect for him. He should go there next. Either United or Real Madrid.”

Speaking on Sports 18, Rooney said:

"I think he needs to leave that club and go to the PL, PSG is a massive club, but I think he's done everything he can in the Ligue 1. Maybe a Manchester United or Real Madrid. If he needs to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo I think he needs to join Manchester United or Real Madrid."

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't enjoy a great FIFA World Cup campaign like PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are poised to face each other in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have both scored five goals in Qatar and are jointly leading the race for the Golden Boot.

Either Mbappe or Messi will finish the campaign by making their country three-time world champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, enjoyed a below-par campaign in Qatar. Portugal were knocked out in the quarterfinals after a 1-0 loss to Morocco.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LeBron is ready for Messi vs. Mbappe 🍿 LeBron is ready for Messi vs. Mbappe 🍿 https://t.co/xRNbbTWQEk

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the tournament with only one goal to his name. He was also benched for Portugal's knockout clashes against Switzerland and Morocco.

Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are currently 37 and 35, respectively. In all likelihood, 2022 will be the duo's last FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is only 23 and should play in the tournament a few more times.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes