Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo is better in midfield than Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former England international insists he would have the 19-year-old over Alexander-Arnold in England's midfield lineup.

Mainoo enjoyed his breakthrough season at Old Trafford during the 2023-24 campaign, earning his first-team promotion last summer under Erik ten Hag. During a turbulent campaign, the English midfielder played a key role for the Red Devils. Mainoo helped Manchester United lift the FA Cup last weekend, scoring in their 2-1 win over Manchester City in the final.

England boss Gareth Southgate named his provisional squad for the 2024 European Championships earlier this month, and Mainoo earned a call-up.

Trending

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold was instrumental during Jurgen Klopp's rein at Anfield. The Liverpool right-back has enjoyed more freedom to move into midfield under the German this season, sometimes playing a hybrid role.

However, Rooney believes the Champions League winner's talents are diminished in the middle of the park, insisting he would play Mainoo over him. The Manchester United icon said on The Overlap (via Stretty News):

“I have watched Trent play there a few times in midfield and I think you lose a lot of his qualities. I think his delivery is incredible. Of course, he picks passes from midfield but I think he has to fight it out. I know Kyle is the best right-back in the world at the minute but I think midfield is such an important position. I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100 percent.”

Kobbie Mainoo has registered 32 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this term, contributing five goals and three assists.

"It’s not that he’s not good" - Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney explains why Alexander-Arnold would get 'found out' in midfield

Wayne Rooney explained why Alexander-Arnold is not suited to be a midfielder. The Englishman did acknowledge that he wouldn't be subpar in the middle of the pitch, lauding his exceptional passing ability.

However, he still feels the England international would be exposed if he were deployed as a midfielder for Liverpool or The Three Lions.

Rooney said (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

"It’s not that he’s not good in there. You see it against Everton the other week. Some of his passes he is hitting are incredible and it’s probably only Becks who hits them similar to him."

The former Manchester United striker added:

“But to play in midfield, that discipline you need from a defensive point of view, especially when you come up against the bigger teams. I think he will get found out a bit.”

Rooney had a decorated and illustrious playing career at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, one Champions League, and many other accolades. The Englishman is now head coach of Championship side Plymouth Argyle.