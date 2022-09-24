"WC and Ballon d'Or season", "Another record broken" - Brazil fans in awe as PSG superstar Neymar provides 2 brilliant assists for Richarlison in match against Ghana

Brazil fans were left starstruck as they were in awe of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. for his incredible performance for the national team against Ghana.

The Brazilian provided two assists for Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison in the first half of the game. The superstar player has continued his incredible start to the season with his national team as well.

In 11 games for PSG across all competitions this season, the No.10 has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists. His rich vein of form continued for the Selecao as the superstar came up with two sublime goal contributions.

The former Barcelona superstar has now surpassed Pele as the player with the highest number of goals and assists in the history of the Brazilian national team.

Fans stated that the PSG star would have won the Ballon d'Or this season if the FIFA World Cup 2022, which kicks off in Qatar on November 20, took place at its usual time in the summer.

Check out some of the best reactions across Twitter:

⏳ @EMP1RE3_ neymar wc and ballon d’or season neymar wc and ballon d’or season https://t.co/drZFm8SAsa

𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙧 @BIGdrakerr Neymar is winning the ballon dor this season, who says no?! Neymar is winning the ballon dor this season, who says no?!

𝙨𝙫𝟑 @SaqueezyP Neymar 2 assists in 40 mins... just give him the Ballon D'or already Neymar 2 assists in 40 mins... just give him the Ballon D'or already

Neymar Productions @NeyProds



Another record broken Neymar overtakes Pelé and becomes the player with the most G/A in the history of BrazilAnother record broken Neymar overtakes Pelé and becomes the player with the most G/A in the history of Brazil Another record broken 🇧🇷⚽️ https://t.co/qEm3qxjbgk

â💀 @lolzpuss



11 goals

10 assists



And he's just starting... Neymar Jr in 12 matches so far this season:11 goals10 assistsAnd he's just starting... Neymar Jr in 12 matches so far this season:⚽ 11 goals👟10 assistsAnd he's just starting... https://t.co/cB2PL9C2nc

Neymar PR 🇧🇷 @bagofnuts_

🥅 29 games

25 goals

15 assists



He would’ve easily won the Ballon D’or this year with World Cup, if the old format wasn’t changed. Neymar in official games this year.🥅 29 games25 goals15 assistsHe would’ve easily won the Ballon D’or this year with World Cup, if the old format wasn’t changed. Neymar in official games this year. 🥅 29 games⚽️ 25 goals 🅰️ 15 assists He would’ve easily won the Ballon D’or this year with World Cup, if the old format wasn’t changed. https://t.co/YqvozfN8gy

Brazil defeated Ghana 3-0, courtesy of a brace from Richarlison and a goal from Marquinhos.

Brazil star picks Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar as his idol

Neymar Jr. in action for Brazil.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo picked his international teammate and PSG superstar Neymar as his idol.

Much like the former Barcelona star, Rodrygo rose through Santos' academies before joining Los Blancos. Since his move to Spain, the forward has managed to make a name for himself with consistent performances.

While speaking to the Governor of Poker, here's what Rodrygo said:

"Neymar is an idol to me. I know everything he accomplished and I am going to keep working hard so that one day I can come close to his accomplishments."

The player also shared fond memories from his time at Santos:

"I have beautiful memories. I had good times there, close to my family, close to all of my friends. I've always loved Santos and being able to play there was an honour for me. I will always carry Santos in my heart."

