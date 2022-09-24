"WC and Ballon d'Or season", "Another record broken" - Brazil fans in awe as PSG superstar Neymar provides 2 brilliant assists for Richarlison in match against Ghana

Brazil fans were left starstruck as they were in awe of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. for his incredible performance for the national team against Ghana.
The Brazilian provided two assists for Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison in the first half of the game. The superstar player has continued his incredible start to the season with his national team as well.
In 11 games for PSG across all competitions this season, the No.10 has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists. His rich vein of form continued for the Selecao as the superstar came up with two sublime goal contributions.
The former Barcelona superstar has now surpassed Pele as the player with the highest number of goals and assists in the history of the Brazilian national team.
Fans stated that the PSG star would have won the Ballon d'Or this season if the FIFA World Cup 2022, which kicks off in Qatar on November 20, took place at its usual time in the summer.
Brazil defeated Ghana 3-0, courtesy of a brace from Richarlison and a goal from Marquinhos.
Brazil star picks Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar as his idol
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo picked his international teammate and PSG superstar Neymar as his idol.
Much like the former Barcelona star, Rodrygo rose through Santos' academies before joining Los Blancos. Since his move to Spain, the forward has managed to make a name for himself with consistent performances.
While speaking to the Governor of Poker, here's what Rodrygo said:
"Neymar is an idol to me. I know everything he accomplished and I am going to keep working hard so that one day I can come close to his accomplishments."
The player also shared fond memories from his time at Santos:
"I have beautiful memories. I had good times there, close to my family, close to all of my friends. I've always loved Santos and being able to play there was an honour for me. I will always carry Santos in my heart."