"We have 11 fools", "Disgrace" - Twitter explodes as Chelsea suffer 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa and moved out of the top 10 of the Premier League table on Saturday, April 1. Fans on Twitter were outraged by the Blues' performance at Stamford Bridge.

Ollie Watkins gave the Villains the lead in the 18th minute. Mykhaylo Mudryk had a golden chance to equalize soon after, but the Ukrainian's weak effort was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

John McGinn added to Villa's lead in the second half, scoring in the 56th minute.

Coming into the contest, the Blues and Villa had identical points tallies. Graham Potter's side were 10th, one place ahead of Villa. With the win, Unai Emery's side climbed up to ninth place while the west Londoners slid down to the 11th spot.

The defeat against Villa means that the Blues have now won only two out of their last five Premier League games. While there have certainly been signs of improvement in recent matches, the recent loss showed that Potter's team are still far from where they want to be.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans Twitter as Chelsea were defeated by Aston Villa in the Premier League:

B/R Football @brfootball



Chelsea: losing to Aston Villa 2-0



Bayern Munich: beating Dortmund 4-0Chelsea: losing to Aston Villa 2-0 Bayern Munich: beating Dortmund 4-0 Chelsea: losing to Aston Villa 2-0 🐸☕ https://t.co/FJN1JRaBEc

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG April fools day and we have 11 fools in the Chelsea squad April fools day and we have 11 fools in the Chelsea squad

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel is one of their biggest mistakes in modern history. Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel is one of their biggest mistakes in modern history. https://t.co/95hY7K3XYR

G🏌🏽‍♂️ @Gknowsball CFCPys trying to keep up with his GCSE maths and English revision at big 21 whilst watching Chelsea CFCPys trying to keep up with his GCSE maths and English revision at big 21 whilst watching Chelsea https://t.co/uhAHLxNHxP

Troll Football @TrollFootball Chelsea fans when international break is over and club football is back



Chelsea fans when international break is over and club football is backhttps://t.co/U8xpt9sXXS

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh SACK GRAHAM POTTER NOW. THE WORST MANAGER IN CHELSEA HISTORY. WE ARE LOSING TO ASTON VILLA WHILE TUCHEL IS COOKING DORTMUND. WHAT IS THIS. SACK GRAHAM POTTER NOW. THE WORST MANAGER IN CHELSEA HISTORY. WE ARE LOSING TO ASTON VILLA WHILE TUCHEL IS COOKING DORTMUND. WHAT IS THIS.

🔰 @UtdRyan_ No idea how many signings Chelsea have made since Boehly took over but I can only say that 2 of them have been good (so far), & that’s Badiashile + Félix. The rest? My word. No idea how many signings Chelsea have made since Boehly took over but I can only say that 2 of them have been good (so far), & that’s Badiashile + Félix. The rest? My word.

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG Potter and these players are a disgrace to Chelsea Potter and these players are a disgrace to Chelsea

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJGLA_



Can’t crack the ‘chelsea are 10th' jokes anymore cause they’re 11th now Can’t crack the ‘chelsea are 10th' jokes anymore cause they’re 11th now 😢 https://t.co/VlTDAX7PJu

Mod @CFCMod_ I don’t think I’ve ever felt this disconnected to a Chelsea manager in my life. I’m on my knees, he needs to go. I don’t think I’ve ever felt this disconnected to a Chelsea manager in my life. I’m on my knees, he needs to go.

Pys @CFCPys Since Unai Emery took over Villa, they have scored double the goals of Chelsea, have double the wins, 2 less defeats and have not failed to score in a match - Chelsea have failed to score on 7 occasions. Since Unai Emery took over Villa, they have scored double the goals of Chelsea, have double the wins, 2 less defeats and have not failed to score in a match - Chelsea have failed to score on 7 occasions.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Do you miss Thomas Tuchel?



Chelsea fans:



Do you miss Thomas Tuchel?Chelsea fans:https://t.co/VT5mtEbhZO

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii I need my Chelsea back. I need my Chelsea back. https://t.co/OcATbFn1BV

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii It’s not like Chelsea can’t win o. Chelsea can score this team easily. We are just doing you people April fool It’s not like Chelsea can’t win o. Chelsea can score this team easily. We are just doing you people April fool https://t.co/o753Mxdisa

Formula🌵 @1realFormula Chelsea gave us Christensen for free and then signed a security man. What a useless team. Chelsea gave us Christensen for free and then signed a security man. What a useless team. https://t.co/0spbrNNVmk

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG Bring back the international break I had peace in my life until Chelsea returned Bring back the international break I had peace in my life until Chelsea returned

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy 🏽 Chelsea will be bringing Graham Potter to the Bernabeu Chelsea will be bringing Graham Potter to the Bernabeu😂👍🏽 https://t.co/0R3GqeW8i5

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh Chelsea are going to 11th place in the league. Enough is enough. Potter out. Chelsea are going to 11th place in the league. Enough is enough. Potter out. https://t.co/GZ6b1fesI0

ALLAN_NYASH @AllanNyash Arsenal fans to Chelsea fans after seeing Mudryks performance Arsenal fans to Chelsea fans after seeing Mudryks performance https://t.co/QhetzGfoOs

Average Striker @AverageStriker How Graham Potter will sleep tonight knowing it'll cost Chelsea £50m to get rid of him How Graham Potter will sleep tonight knowing it'll cost Chelsea £50m to get rid of him https://t.co/nZlfF23diR

THE CHELSEA FORUM @TheChelseaForum SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER

SACK GRAHAM POTTER SACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTERSACK GRAHAM POTTER https://t.co/OaydNAkOOx

Umushudo Walowa @ChichiK_J Chelsea struggling against Villa, Tuchel masterclass in Germany. Chelsea struggling against Villa, Tuchel masterclass in Germany.

Saratov @HKSaratov but Graham Potter needs ¾ of a season + a preseason before we're allowed to say he's had time to improve things. I miss my Chelsea, we look unrecognisable these days That Thomas Tuchel impact after one training sessionbut Graham Potter needs ¾ of a season + a preseason before we're allowed to say he's had time to improve things. I miss my Chelsea, we look unrecognisable these days That Thomas Tuchel impact after one training session 😄 but Graham Potter needs ¾ of a season + a preseason before we're allowed to say he's had time to improve things. I miss my Chelsea, we look unrecognisable these days

lay @laylabelieve_ Chelsea are 1-0 down while tuchel is 3-0 up, pain Chelsea are 1-0 down while tuchel is 3-0 up, pain

𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙤 ☆ @Brunosprop Chelsea really sacked Thomas Tuchel that won them the Champions League trophy to employ Graham Potter from Brighton Chelsea really sacked Thomas Tuchel that won them the Champions League trophy to employ Graham Potter from Brighton 😭 https://t.co/BVICyMXGnw

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC If we beat Chelsea, i don't want us to face Tuchel's Bayern, man is on mission from 1st day. Tuchel might cook us it's better to avoid them in semis man If we beat Chelsea, i don't want us to face Tuchel's Bayern, man is on mission from 1st day. Tuchel might cook us it's better to avoid them in semis man https://t.co/KRLRiyxM4U

Scott Patterson @R_o_M And don’t forget Chelsea had to pay Tuchel £13m to end his contract And don’t forget Chelsea had to pay Tuchel £13m to end his contract 😂😂

CFChris. @EmenaIo We’ve got Super Todderick Boehly

he knows exactly what we need

give Tuchel the sack,

add a bloke on crack

Chelsea bottom half of the league We’ve got Super Todderick Boehlyhe knows exactly what we needgive Tuchel the sack,add a bloke on crackChelsea bottom half of the league

Paul Merson claimed Chelsea would want to avoid European football next season

Given the Blues' current position in the Premier League, they are highly unlikely to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League unless they win the European competition this season.

Potter's side are still active in the UCL and are set to face defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition.

They could still secure a UEFA Europa League or a UEFA Conference League spot if their league form improves. However, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes it might prove to be counter-productive. He recently told Sky Sports (via Football Daily):

“I think it’s going to get to a stage where they can’t want to get in the Europa Conference [League], surely, Why would you want to get in that on Thursday nights? Chelsea have got a squad together to go and try to win the Premier League, not play on Thursday nights in Magaluf.”

The Blues' have a tough fixture up next as they host Liverpool in a Premier League showdown on Tuesday, April 4.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes