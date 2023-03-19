"We are 11 players. I see selfish players" - Antonio Conte rips into Tottenham players for performance in 3-3 draw against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte heavily criticized his players following their 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday, March 18. He stated that the players were selfish and did not perform as a unit.

Speaking on the BBC's Match of the Day, Conte expressed his disappointment at his players' lack of teamwork and their individualistic approach to the game. He said:

"We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart."

Conte added (via the Evening Standard):

"I see only 11 players that play for themselves. The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, the coach has the responsibility… but the players, where are the players?!"

Upon being asked if Conte's uncertain future could be part of the reason behind the poor performances, he said:

"Excuses. Excuses. Excuses. Try to protect them every time. Bah. Come on, come on. We are professionals. The club paid us a lot of money, the players receive money. I received money. Not to find excuses."

Conte didn't stop there, however, and also took a swipe at Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, implying that the problem at the club goes beyond the players. He added:

"They're used to it here. Don't play for something important. They don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this! 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why?"

''The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.''

The Italian manager also implied that Tottenham's circumstances can't be changed with a change of managers alone. He added:

“It is time to change this situation if Tottenham want to change. If they want to continue in this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me.”

The former Chelsea boss has been at Tottenham for over a year now, having taken over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November 2021. His tenure has already been marked by controversy, with rumors of rifts between him and the club's hierarchy.

Conte's criticism of the players' attitudes will be a blow to fans who hoped that the Italian's arrival would inspire a turnaround in fortunes for the club. Spurs have not won a trophy since their League Cup triumph in 2008.

''He’s spot on'' - Tottenham fans support manager Antonio Conte after he ranted against the players and owners of the club

Tottenham Hotspur fans have rallied behind manager Antonio Conte after he criticized the players and the club's ownership following their 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Despite the scathing remarks, many fans on social media agreed with Conte's assessment and praised him for speaking out. Meanwhile, some fans believe that the Italian manager will soon be sacked after his attack against the owners of the club.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Conte's rant after the 3-3 draw against Southampton:

JEROME @_AGHAZZY @eurofootcom He went hard on Tottenham. I doubt he will stay at this club come end of the season @eurofootcom He went hard on Tottenham. I doubt he will stay at this club come end of the season

ɴɴᴀᴍᴅɪ @thisnnamdi @eurofootcom Omo I'm not sure I've seen a coach slander his team and boss like this guy. it must really be hard for him @eurofootcom Omo I'm not sure I've seen a coach slander his team and boss like this guy. it must really be hard for him

🃏 @WuTangTHFC 🏼 @eurofootcom He’s spot on. These players are all bottlejobs and the owners too @eurofootcom He’s spot on. These players are all bottlejobs and the owners too👏🏼

𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓻 𝓐𝓵-𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲 ⓮🇬🇩 @ElBlancoooooo @eurofootcom the same for Conte, this is his story as always, great start and shame ending @eurofootcom the same for Conte, this is his story as always, great start and shame ending

