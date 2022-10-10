"We have to be able to have other varieties in the game" - Christophe Galtier suggests opponents can 'block' PSG if they solely depend on Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has suggested that opponents can block his side if they solely depend on the front trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

PSG have started the season off in superb form, and a large part of that has been down to Mbappe, Messi and Neymar flourishing.

The Parisians sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, a point ahead of FC Lorient, with eight wins and two draws in 10 league fixtures.

Their most recent outing saw them scrape a 0-0 draw following Sergio Ramos' first-half sending-off.

Messi played no part in that game as he has been dealing with a knock picked up in PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica in the Champions League on October 5.

Meanwhile, Neymar came off the bench with Mbappe having started as the Parisians' main attacking outlet.

Off the back of the Reims draw, Galtier still suggests that his side cannot always rely upon the trio.

He believes that they will eventually be stopped of they are dependant on the forwards, saying (via RMC Sport):

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian really exists. We have to be able to have other varieties in the game as well, otherwise it's easier for the opponent to block us."

Galtier continued by summing up the tactical set-up his side have when fielding Neymar and Mbappe:

"When Leo is present, he comes back to the game a lot. Inside, it means that our attack can lean to the left. We worked on a distribution of positions. The relationship between Ney and Kylian has existed for five years. We have often seen Ney as a passer for Kylian. "

Lionel Messi has managed eight goals and as many assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Neymar has bagged 11 goals and contributed nine assists in 14, while Mbappe has 11 goals in 12.

433 @433 Mbappe Neymar Messi



MessiMbappeNeymarMessi Messi ➡️ Mbappe ➡️ Neymar ➡️ Messi 💥 https://t.co/TLQYH3tGGg

Lionel Messi set to miss PSG's second encounter with Benfica

Lionel Messi to miss the clash with Benfica

Benfica visit the Parc des Princes in the reverse fixture of their Champions League Group H clash.

Many PSG fans were sweating on the availability of Lionel Messi for the huge clash with the Primeira Liga side.

Galtier has given an update on the Argentine where he has all but ruled him out of the European clash, saying (via the aforementioned source):

"Messi felt discomfort in his calf during the first game against Benfica. He thought he could take part in tomorrow's game, but in the end, he is limited."

Galtier added:

"He is better but he still has this unpleasant feeling. He preferred to abstain. We will see the evolution but it is very likely that he will be present against Marseille."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi was absent from PSG's training on Monday. Their last training before their Champions League game vs. Benfica on Tuesday. This via Lionel Messi was absent from PSG's training on Monday. Their last training before their Champions League game vs. Benfica on Tuesday. This via @LeMechenoua 🚨 Lionel Messi was absent from PSG's training on Monday. Their last training before their Champions League game vs. Benfica on Tuesday. This via @LeMechenoua. https://t.co/dAULBU8MMh

Poll : 0 votes