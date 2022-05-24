"We have to accept the current situation" - Erik ten Hag reveals his first target as Manchester United manager 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed his first goal as the club's boss is to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Dutch coach was appointed United manager in April and held his first press conference on May 23.

He spoke to the media about the current situation at the club alongside a number of issues for himself and the Red Devils to attend to.

In an interview with manutd.com, he spoke of what he will be looking to accomplish come next season, with United having faltered this campaign:

“I said this is the project, to bring Man United back on top, but also we have to accept the current situation we are in. First of all, Man United belong in the Champions League, so that will be the first target.”

Breaking The Lines @BTLvid



@karan_tejwani26:



breakingthelines.com/squad-analysis… Erik ten Hag himself had to build two great teams: one that made history in the Champions League run of 2019, and one that recently won the club’s 36th Eredivisie title. However, change on this scale hasn’t been seen in quite some time. Erik ten Hag himself had to build two great teams: one that made history in the Champions League run of 2019, and one that recently won the club’s 36th Eredivisie title. However, change on this scale hasn’t been seen in quite some time.@karan_tejwani26:breakingthelines.com/squad-analysis… https://t.co/flXSaN0vkC

The former Ajax manager has signed on a three-year contract with the option of a further year.

He is being tasked with the huge job of trying to reestablish Manchester United as a European heavyweight, with the club having nosedived since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

The Red Devils hit rock bottom this season, finishing outside the top four meaning they will play UEFA Europa League football next campaign.

Manchester United's Europa League route to the Champions League

United may look to target a Europa League win

Sides contending for a top-four finish in the Premier League are increasing yearly with the likes of West Ham United and Leicester City having challenged recently.

Newcastle United are now the richest club in the world following the Saudi-led consortium takeover in October last year.

It means Ten Hag and his Manchester United side's pursuit of a top-four finish will be difficult.

Their place in the Europa League may be hugely beneficial given that the winner of that competition qualifies for the Champions League.

This may be the route Ten Hag looks to take to reach his target of bringing Europe's elite club competition back to Old Trafford.

But winning the competition will give United a trophy for the first time in five years with their last title success coming in that very competition.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Former Man Utd goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes the appointment of Erik ten Hag is an "opportunity for change"



"We've been struggling since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club"Former Man Utd goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes the appointment of Erik ten Hag is an "opportunity for change" "We've been struggling since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club" 😐Former Man Utd goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes the appointment of Erik ten Hag is an "opportunity for change" 🔴💪https://t.co/2y63xWjPpd

Ten Hag believes his club has the potential to succeed in England as well but is calling for patience to put his plans into action (via Football365):

"(We must) accept the current situation but also know one year ago, this club, this team was second in the Premier League. There’s potential and now it’s up to us to get that out."

He added:

“It’s a process, it will take time but I’m convinced we will come to that point where we get success. We have to work hard and it has to be based on the right philosophy and strategy.”

Manchester United last won the Premier League in 2013 and haven't won the Champions League since 2008.

Edited by Diptanil Roy